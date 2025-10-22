Lonzo Ball shares two big goals ahead of his new chapter with the Cavs
Lonzo Ball has been away from basketball for a long time. But his passion for the game and the fierce competitiveness that burns from within his soul hasn’t disappeared.
More than 1,000 days away from the game is a long time, but after numerous injury setbacks, Ball finally has a fresh approach and a new lease of life as he readies himself for his first season as a Cleveland Cavaliers player.
In that lengthy timeframe that he was out, Ball had to endure a lot of pain, lying in a hospital bed more than lying on the hardwood, warming up and preparing for practice, recovering through rest rather than getting a Wilson ball and working on his ever-evolving jump-shot mechanics.
During his time on the sideline, the 27-year-old has had cartilage transplant surgery in 2023, and most recently, a wrist injury that held him out for much of last season.
But the belief, the desire, hasn’t left Ball. Of course, it wouldn’t have. He is the eldest of the Ball brothers, who had basketball ingrained into their DNA from a very early age.
Lonzo –- along with brother LaMelo –- haven’t done too badly for themselves, as standouts for the Cavs and Charlotte Hornets, respectively. The third brother, LiAngelo also played at a high level but has since focused on a thriving music career.
But for Lonzo, he knows that he will have to adjust, ahead of the new NBA season, where the Cavs begin in New York tonight (Wednesday), as part of a four-game road trip in their first five games. He will have two goals in mind ahead of the new year, as he laces his Nikes and rocks the Wine and Gold for game number one, and there are two specific goals for him.
“I would say, obviously being available for every game that I’m slated to play,” Ball told cleveland.com.
“I think the lucky number is 60 [games] this year. Trying to hit that would be a huge accomplishment for me and for the team as well.
“And then get into the postseason and, you know, take it a series at a time and hopefully hold up the trophy at the end of the season.”
Having tasted being the number one seed in the East, only to fumble things so early in the Playoffs, Cleveland needs that motivation and confidence. And they’ll get it from Lonzo, I mean, when you’re raised by a father who was adamant that he could have beaten Michael Jordan, one-vs-one in his prime, it’s surely going to carry over.
But throughout his time in the spotlight, Lonzo’s father, LaVar has said that his eldest is the missing piece for a title contender. He has said and done some outlandish things in his career, but on this occasion… he may be right.