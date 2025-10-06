Cleveland Cavaliers get clarity on how much Lonzo Ball will play in 2025-26
The Cavaliers’ biggest offseason acquisition provided some clarity on just how much fans can expect to see him to start the season.
Point guard Lonzo Ball, who the Cavaliers acquired in a trade that sent Isaac Okoro to the Chicago Bulls, told reporters that he expects to play around 20 minutes per night to start the season.
He also said that back-to-backs are “off the table” at the start of the season for him.
Ball is still expected to fill in as a starter in the early part of the season as All-Star Darius Garland will be dealing with a toe injury, and is expected to miss a good chunk of the season.
This news makes plenty of sense considering Ball’s extensive injury history over the past few seasons.
Ball has appeared in just 70 games over the past four seasons. Ball averaged over seven points and three assists in 35 games this past season after missing the majority of 2022-24 because of a left knee injury. Ball underwent a meniscus and cartilage transplant in his left knee in March 2023 after two surgeries failed to fix an injury he suffered during his first season in Chicago in 2021-22.
He missed the last two months of the season due to a sprained right wrist, but was encouraged with the way his knee held up throughout the season.
This offseason was the first in a while where Ball hasn’t had to overcome some major injury. This time he can just get used to playing once again, and spend this offseason learning a new playbook with the Cavaliers.
In those minutes where Ball can’t be out on the court, the Cavs will have plenty of options to handle the ball. Executive Koby Altman said he wants Donovan Mitchell to facilitate the offense more this season. Altman also wants Evan Mobley to have more time with the ball in his hands this year.
The Cavs also have Craig Porter Jr., who has developed in this organization over the past few seasons, along with the newly acquired Killian Hayes, who struggled early in his career but spent time in the G-League.
This time restriction is unlikely to be permanent throughout the season. It should just allow Ball to get back up to speed and work his knee at his own pace, until he’s comfortable to go again.
While Cavalier fans should keep Ball’s injury history in mind throughout this season, it’s good to see the team acknowledge it and take precautions early in the season for Ball as he attempts to rejuvenate his career.