NBA Analyst Believes Only Two Of LeBron’s Teams Will Retire His Jersey
LeBron James is arguably the best player to ever grace an NBA court. While that debate is a heated one against Michael Jordan, fans have had a priviledge to watch him play at a high level for such a long time. Whether he was dominating with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, or Los Angeles Lakers, he has been just as impressive.
As is always the case with a player of his caliber, James will be looking forward to quick jersey retirements following his own retirement.
Stephen A. Smith, a polarizing analyst, spoke out about LeBron's future jersey retirements. He believes that only two of James' teams will end up retiring his numbers.
During an episode of the Stephen A. Smith Show, he stated that he thinks the Cavaliers and Heat will retire "The King's" jersey. However, he does not expect the Lakers to do the same.
For those who don't agree, Smith's reasoning for L.A. not retiring his jersey is sound.
"I don't think he gets his jersey retired in LA. ... I will tell you this: he doesn't get his jersey retired in LA. It's the Lakers. You just got one championship. One. One? COVID-shortened season or COVID-interrupted season. Look, in the bubble, it's hard. He deserves a lot of credit for it, but I don't think you get your jersey retired because of that."
Here is the video clip if you want to watch it for yourself:
Of course, both Miami and Cleveland would be retiring James' jersey in this scenario.
A lot of people will disagree with Smith's take on the situation. The Lakers could very well end up retiring his jersey simply because he is, in fact, LeBron James.
Whether all three teams retire his jersey or just the Cavaliers and Heat, James will go down as one of the best to ever do it. For Cleveland, in particular, his jersey retirement will be a very special day. No other player has meant more to the franchise.
Until then, LeBron will continue trying to improve his legacy with Los Angeles. If he could bring another championship to the Lakers before he retires, Smith would likely change his stance.