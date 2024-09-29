NBA Analyst Predicts Cavaliers' Win Total For 2024-25 Season
Everyone is excited to see what the Cleveland Cavaliers will look like under new head coach Kenny Atkinson. The hope is that a new voice in the locker room will help transform the team from a playoff group to a legitimate contender in the East.
This is exactly what one analyst believes will happen.
ESPN's Kevin Polten released his win projection and Conference standings for all 30 teams, and Cavs fans will be excited about his outlook on the Wine and Gold. In this preview, Pelton's model predicts that the Cavs will finish the season with 50.6 wins and second place in the Eastern Conference.
Here's what he had to say about the team:
"The Cavaliers' decision to prioritize continuity is rewarded in the projections, which have them near their 2022-23 total of 51 wins on average. One key caveat: Roster fit is among the most important factors not captured in these projections, and how well Cleveland's stars complement one another is a major storyline that will carry into this season." wrote Pelton.
This is obviously a best-case scenario for the Cavaliers. Even last season, when each of the core four members suffered injuries at some point during the year, Cleveland finished with 48 wins and was the fourth seed when the playoffs rolled around.
It's not wild to think that if the team stays healthy, it can increase its win total by two games. In fact, Donovan Mitchell even made the bold claim that the Cavaliers are "championship contenders when we're healthy."
If the Cavs can avoid injuries, unlike last season, theres no reason to think that they won't be one of the top teams in the Conference and all of the NBA.