This Aspect of the Cleveland Cavaliers Is Making Them Legitimate Title Contender

The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking for any way to separate themselves from the rest of the teams in the Eastern Conference.

They’ve done it through offseason signings and trades to build a strong guard tandem, but the thing that has consistently carried them over the hump throughout the 2025–26 campaign has been the incredible bench depth the front office has assembled.

That depth has allowed Cleveland to stay competitive night in and night out, even when injuries or cold stretches threaten to slow them down.

Most recently, they lost guards Donovan Mitchell and James Harden and forward Evan Mobley due to injury, leaving the roster depleted heading into a game against the Milwaukee Bucks. While they ultimately lost, countless players stepped up, including Dennis Schröder, Keon Ellis, Sam Merrill and even Thomas Bryant.

They all finished in double-digit points and tacked on other statistics that helped the team flow.

In a recent conversation on the Full Court Cleveland show presented by the BIGPLAY Sports Network, Cavaliers bilingual broadcast personality Rafa Hernández-Brito highlighted just how important the team's depth has been.

"Depth is something that is turning into a serious strength for the Cleveland Cavaliers," Hernandez-Brito said.

The Impact This Has

When the Cavaliers know they can count on other players outside the new core-four, it allows those players to have less pressure to perform. It also gives the coaching staff peace of mind.

Guards Jaylon Tyson and Merrill have begun to provide the Cavaliers with all-around offensive production. Tyson is currently averaging 13.6 points per game, while also picking up a bit more playmaking with 2.2 assists. He's also extended possessions with 1.9 offensive rebounds a game, the third-best mark on the team.

On the other hand, Merrill, who's the Cavaliers' sharpshooter, is putting up 13.1 points a game with 2.2 assists as well. He's knocking down three pointers at a strong clip of 3.4 per game on roughly seven attempts.

Newcomers Schröder and Ellis have sparked the defense to perform better as well. Both are averaging over a steal a game, with Ellis actually leading the Cavaliers in that statistic.

And even when shots aren't falling, the defense flutters or roles begin to change, the roster has adjusted.

Recently, Merrill took on the role of playmaker for the Cavaliers due to injuries, showing glimpses of what made him such a special player in college. He handled the ball well, weaved through traffic and found an open body in Jarrett Allen down low to put up a layup for a score.

That type of production is exactly what the coaching staff is asking from the bench. The team doesn't need a hero, but rather the roster as a whole stepping up and playing as a collective unit.

End of Year Hopes

At this point, Cleveland’s biggest hope is that the bench continues to shine while key players work their way back from injury.

The coaching staff will likely keep easing the workloads of players like Mitchell, Harden and Mobley, all of whom have dealt with injuries this season, in an effort to avoid any late-season setbacks as the playoffs approach.

That'll mean the bench will continue to have to slide into those roles and take on more minutes each night.

While this serves as a chance for the stars to get a break, it also allows those like Merrill and Tyson, who will certainly play big roles for the team in the playoffs, to get more and more comfortable with the rock.

The more time they spend on the floor now, the more efficient they can be when their opportunities become more limited in the playoffs, when Cleveland’s primary options return to full strength.