NBA Insider Reveals Major Update On Cleveland Cavaliers' Top Free Agent
It's late August, and the Cleveland Cavaliers have still not made any move regarding Isaac Okoro.
Okoro is a restricted free agent, so the Cavaliers can match any offer made to him. However, Cleveland can also re-sign him outright, especially if no other teams express real interest.
There is also the possibility that the Cavs can sign-and-trade Okoro, which has been discussed at length this summer.
However, there has been very little movement on the Okoro front in general, and ESPN's Brian Windhorst has revealed the reason why.
"The Cavs have hard-lined with another restricted free agent, Isaac Okoro," Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective. "I think there’s only been a little bit of talking back and forth. I’m sure it will increase as we get closer to camp. I think the Cavs are realizing that all the money is spent out there. Okoro has the option of taking his qualifying offer. I am told the Cavs made a multiyear offer, whatever that’s worth.”
The Cavaliers extended an $11.8 million qualifying offer to Okoro earlier in the offseason, which the former No. 5 overall pick may very well accept.
Why would Okoro accept a one-year deal? Well, it would give the swingman an opportunity to bet on himself next season. If he has a strong campaign, he could potentially parlay that into a more lucrative long-term deal.
As of right now, though, the 23-year-old is clearly not a hot commodity on the open market. Just about all of the money has dried up, and Okoro's poor playoff showing this past season may have scared clubs away from making him a significant offer.
Okoro played in 69 games this past year, averaging 9.4 points and three rebounds over 27.3 minutes per game on 49.0/39.1/67.9 shooting splits. Those numbers dipped to 5.5 points and 1.8 boards a night in the playoffs, where the Auburn product posted a meager true-shooting percentage of 44.6 percent.