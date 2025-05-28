NBA Insider Reveals Outlook for Cavaliers With Ty Jerome
One of the biggest storylines for the Cleveland Cavaliers this offseason centers around what the future could hold for guard Ty Jerome, one of this season's biggest standouts off the bench, who now enters unrestricted free agency this summer.
And with the current financial state of the Cavaliers, many have seen Jerome as a likely casualty as a result of Cleveland being unable to extend a sizeable contract to their bench spark plug. With massive deals like Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Darius Garland on the books, it's a tight monetary situation that makes it much easier said than done to retain free agent talent like Jerome.
However, NBA insider Brian Windhorst had an interesting update surrounding Jerome in the weeks ahead of free agency on ESPN Cleveland, potentially keeping a return to Cleveland in play based on how the market is looking to pan out for the 2025 offseason.
"2025 is not a good year to be a free agent, and 2026 and '27 potentially are," Windhorst said. "There's only a couple of teams that have cap space, and I'm not seeing those teams with cap space as Ty Jerome teams. Like, I don't think the Brooklyn Nets are saying, 'We're going to go sign Ty Jerome.' I don't see the Detroit Pistons saying, 'We're going to add Ty Jerome.' I mean, they have guards."
During Jerome's last season with the Cavaliers, he was one of their most impactful contributors in the second unit behind Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland in the backcourt. Through 70 games, he averaged 12.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists on 51.6% shooting from the field in just under 20 minutes a night.
Efficient, effective, and impactful in his role as a key bench piece, putting up the best numbers he's seen since being drafted in 2019. And for Cleveland, if there's the ability to keep him in the fold for another season, even if it results in an extra chunk of change via the luxury tax, the organization and owner Dan Gilbert seem willing to cut the check.
But for the Cavaliers' chances at retaining Jerome, it may inevitably come down to one factor in the eyes of Windhorst: the mid-level exception.
"What you're looking at is the mid-level exception. Is there a team out there that's got that $14 million exception that would want Ty Jerome, and would they give them the whole thing?" Windhorst continued. "I think the Cavs have a good chance at retaining him if they're willing to pay the tax, and it sounds like with what Koby [Altman] said, that's something they're willing to do with Dan Gilbert's approval."
It'll be nothing short of an interesting offseason to undergo for the Cavaliers, but especially so when it revolves around what's to come with Jerome.
Free agent negotiations will open across the NBA on June 30th at 6 PM ET, where the gears can then really start to turn on what's to come with Jerome's future in Cleveland.