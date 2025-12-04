Cleveland Cavaliers struggle in loss vs. Portland Trail Blazers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are shaking their heads after a loss at home against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night inside Rocket Arena.

The Cavs trailed early against the Blazers and could never find a way to get back out in front. The Blazers built a lead as large as 18 points, but the Cavs were chipping away slowly but surely.

Unfortunately for the Cavs, they were unable to get over the hump as the Blazers pulled away late. The Cavs cut the deficit to eight points, but that was as close as they would get.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell reacts in the first quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers | David Richard-Imagn Images

Cavs fall at home vs. Trail Blazers

Donovan Mitchell had 33 points for the Cavs in a losing effort to lead the team. Evan Mobley had a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds, while Jaylon Tyson and Thomas Bryant had 14 points apiece.

For the Blazers, Deni Avdija led the way with 27 points as he continued his Most Improved Player campaign. Rookie Caleb Love and Shaedon Sharpe had 20 points apiece off the bench while Toumani Camara had 17 points to add to the mix.

Jerami Grant also had 16 points to join the Blazers in double figures and Sidy Cissoko added 11 points of his own. Second-year pro Donovan Clingan had 13 rebounds to lead Portland on the glass.

The loss for the Cavs marks their fourth in the last five games, and the team continues to slide as December rolls along. It's an unfortunate predicament for the Cavs who won 64 games last season.

With only 18 losses last season, the Cavs already have more than half of the defeats they had a year ago and the calendar has just turned to December. While things may be tough for the Cavs at the moment, they just have to continue to chip away and play the game in front of them on the schedule.

They will have to go back, look at the film and regroup because things do not get much easier in the upcoming games with several of their key players still out with injury and a lot of tough opponents coming up on the docket.

The Cavs are back in action on Friday night as they take on the San Antonio Spurs. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET inside Rocket Arena. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.