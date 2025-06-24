Cavs Insider

Recent Rumors Suggest Cavaliers Could Be Poised For Roster Shake-Up

Mar 21, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) dribbles against the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
The wheeling and dealing is already underway across the NBA, with several big moves having already been consummated, including the blockbuster deal that saw Kevin Durant traded to the Houston Rockets.

Apparently, the Cleveland Cavaliers were in on the Durant sweepstakes, which sets an interesting tone for how team president of basketball operations Koby Altman is approaching the offseason. If Altman is willing to pursue KD, who else could he be willing to acquire?

Spencer German and Spencer Davies discuss that, but not before reflecting on the NBA Finals, which saw the Oklahoma City Thunder win the Larry O'Brien trophy. Tyrese Haliburton's devastating Achilles injury really put a damper on what was trending toward being an epic Game 7. The ripple effects of the Pacers' star now missing most of next season, along with Jayson Tatum and even Damian Lillard, who each suffered the same unfortunate fate during the playoffs, has changed the landscape of the Eastern Conference in a major way.

Will the Cavaliers seize this opportunity and make a move to go all in with a wide open championship window in front of them? Find out on the latest episode of Courtsixe with the Cavs on SI.

