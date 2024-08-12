REPORT: Cleveland Cavaliers, Brooklyn Nets Trade Likely Not Happening
Earlier this offseason, we heard that the Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets were discussing a trade that would send restricted free agent Isaac Okoro to the Nets.
Well, that is apparently dead in the water.
Evan Dammarell of ClutchPoints has reported that talks between the Cavaliers and the Nets have fizzled and that "things didn't get far."
Cleveland would have received forward Dorian Finney-Smith from Brooklyn in exchange for Okoro.
The Cavs were rumored to be interested in both Finney-Smith and forward Cam Johnson, but it's looking more and more like they will have to look elsewhere.
Dammarrell adds that sources expect Okoro to pick up his $11.8 million qualifying offer with the Cavaliers now that the free-agent market has dried up.
Okoro has generated very little interest this offseason. Cleveland could match any offer for the young wing, but evidently, no teams have been all that intrigued by the possibility of adding him.
The 23-year-old is coming off of a 2023-24 campaign in which he averaged 9.4 points and three rebounds over 27.3 minutes per game while shooting 49 percent from the floor, 39.1 percent from three-point range and 67.9 percent from the free-throw line.
While Okoro was a solid three-and-D guy during the regular season, his numbers plummeted in the playoffs, as he averaged 5.5 points per game while posting a miserable true-shooting percentage of 44.6 percent.
The Auburn product was selected by the Cavs with the fifth overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft but has not materialized like the Cavaliers had hoped.