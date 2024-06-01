REPORT: Cavaliers “Don’t Appear Very Motivated” To Break Up Core Four
What will the Cleveland Cavaliers’ roster look like on opening night at the start of next season? That’s the question all fans and teams want the answer to as the official start of the offseason approaches.
There’s a possibility the roster looks vastly different than what it was at the end of the playoffs. However, there also appears to be a realistic possibility the team’s core four of Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen remain together for another season.
Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports recently reported that Cleveland may stick with their core for another season.
“The Cavs don’t appear very motivated to listen to trade inquiries for any member of their core four, sources said, even with the possibility that Garland’s representation at Klutch Sports could move to request a trade if Mitchell extends long-term,” wrote Fischer.
This report also lines up with the comments Koby Altman, President of Basketball Operations, made about Cleveland’s roster at his end-of-season media availability last week.
Altman was adamant that the Cavs didn’t need to break up the backcourt of Garland and Mitchell saying, “I don’t see why we should.” He also made similar remarks about Cleveland’s current front-court of Allen and Mobley.
A lot of Cleveland’s future plans could likely come down to Mitchell’s decision to sign or not sign on his impending contract extension. His choice will presumably give fans a better idea of what is ahead for the Cavaliers organization.