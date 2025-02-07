REPORT: Cavaliers Set to Meet with Ben Simmons
The Cleveland Cavaliers were able to make a big addition ahead of the NBA trade deadline, acquiring De'Andre Hunter in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks.
While they had to give up Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, and three second round picks to get him, it was a trade well worth pulling the trigger on. Hunter is going to be a big-time addition for the Cavaliers in the second half of the season.
Now, it sounds like Cleveland is looking to make another potential roster move that could have a big impact.
According to a report from NBA insider Chris Haynes, the Cavaliers are set to meet with the recently bought out Ben Simmons. He has officially agreed to a buyout with the Brooklyn Nets and is a free agent.
Haynes did note that both the Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets will meet with Simmons as well.
Throughout the course of the 2024-25 NBA season so far with the Nets, Simmons has played in 33 games and started in 24 of those appearances.
In those outings, Simmons has averaged 6.2 points per game to go along with 6.9 assists and 5.2 rebounds. He has also shot 54.7 percent from the floor and 69.2 percent from the foul line.
At 28 years old, Simmons has slowly gotten his NBA career back on track. It's clear that he's targeting landing with a playoff caliber team and it doesn't get much better than Cleveland to accomplish that goal.
It will be interesting to see if the Cavaliers end up working something out with Simmons. Bringing in a 6-foot-10 guard who could make an impact off the bench, especially on the defensive end of the court, could be a huge help for Cleveland come playoff time.
Only time will tell what happens with Simmons and where he chooses to sign, but for now the Cavaliers are one of the teams interested and scheduled to meet with him.