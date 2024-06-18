REPORT: Local College Star Among Cavaliers' Scheduled Draft Workouts
With the first day of the 2024 NBA Draft just eight days away, the league’s 30 teams are wrapping up their preparation for the annual prospect selection event.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently scheduled to make one pick in the draft, as they have the 20th overall pick.
According to Hoops Hype Senior NBA Writer Sam Amico, the team has reportedly scheduled or worked out multiple collegiate players in an effort to evaluate talent ahead of the draft.
Amico’s reported list of players includes a hometown star in Enrique Freeman from the University of Akron, whom Amico writes has been included in Cleveland’s scheduled workouts.
The 6-foot-7 big man was one of college basketball’s premier players during the 2023-24 season. He was named the unanimous 2023-24 MAC Player of the Year after averaging 18.6 points (fifth in conference), a Division I-best 12.9 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks (third in conference) per game. Freeman also led all divisions with 31 double-doubles, which tied an NCAA record with the University of North Carolina’s Amando Bacot (2021-22) and NBA Hall-of-Famer David Robinson (1985-86).
Before his collegiate career, the 23-year-old starred at St. Martin De Porres High School in Cleveland. Freeman earned First Team All-Lake Effect Conference honors as a senior, averaging 12 points and 10 rebounds per game for the Lions.
Per Amico, the Wine and Gold have also reportedly scheduled or worked out five additional players, including forward Jamison Battle from Ohio State University and forward Tristan Enaruna from Cleveland State University.
Given this report, it appears that the Cavaliers have many players in mind for the 2024 NBA Draft. But time will ultimately tell who the team selects in just over a week.