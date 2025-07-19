Cavs Insider

REPORT: Mavericks Could Be Interested in Cavaliers Sharpshooting Big Man

A key Cavaliers role player is drawing trade interest from a Western Conference contender as Cleveland looks to trim its massive tax bill.

Evan Dammarell

Jan 18, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Jan 18, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cleveland Cavaliers are exploring ways to manage their ballooning payroll, and one possible cap casualty appears to be defensive-minded forward Dean Wade. According to a recent report from Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor, Wade is on the trading block and the Dallas Mavericks could be among the interested suitors.

With the Cavaliers facing a staggering $141 million luxury tax bill per Spotrac, the pressure is mounting to trim salary wherever possible. Wade, who is entering the final year of his contract, could be a logical piece to move.

Fedor reported that there’s “chatter” about trading Wade, noting that “the current belief is Wade likely wouldn’t return” in free agency next summer. Dallas, in particular, has reportedly been a fan of Wade’s for “a few years.”

While the Cavaliers had previously looked into trading Wade earlier this offseason, the sharpshooting big remains on the roster following the Isaac Okoro-Lonzo Ball trade. Though Wade’s offensive impact is limited, he averaged just 5.4 points on low usage last season, his defensive versatility and impact is hard to ignore.

Still, his extreme reluctance to shoot in key moments, posting just a team-worst 6.1% offensive usage rate, raises questions about his playoff utility. Despite that, Wade’s ability to defend multiple positions at a position of need gives Cleveland some incentive to keep him for depth.

However, with younger players like Nae’Qwan Tomlin waiting in the wings and the financial clock ticking, Wade’s future in Cleveland remains uncertain. Until a trade materializes or the season ends, expect Wade’s name to remain a fixture in Cavaliers trade chatter.

Published
Evan Dammarell
EVAN DAMMARELL

Evan Dammarell is a credentialed, award-winning sports journalist who has covered the Cleveland Cavaliers and the NBA for nearly a decade right off the shores of Lake Erie. His work has appeared on Forbes, ClutchPoints, SBNation, FanSided, Heavy, The Locked On Podcast Network, and Right Down Euclid, among others. Evan is committed to his vision to go beyond the scores and so much more so that every fan can always keep up with what’s going on with their favorite teams on and off the court.

Home/News