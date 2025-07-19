REPORT: Mavericks Could Be Interested in Cavaliers Sharpshooting Big Man
The Cleveland Cavaliers are exploring ways to manage their ballooning payroll, and one possible cap casualty appears to be defensive-minded forward Dean Wade. According to a recent report from Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor, Wade is on the trading block and the Dallas Mavericks could be among the interested suitors.
With the Cavaliers facing a staggering $141 million luxury tax bill per Spotrac, the pressure is mounting to trim salary wherever possible. Wade, who is entering the final year of his contract, could be a logical piece to move.
Fedor reported that there’s “chatter” about trading Wade, noting that “the current belief is Wade likely wouldn’t return” in free agency next summer. Dallas, in particular, has reportedly been a fan of Wade’s for “a few years.”
While the Cavaliers had previously looked into trading Wade earlier this offseason, the sharpshooting big remains on the roster following the Isaac Okoro-Lonzo Ball trade. Though Wade’s offensive impact is limited, he averaged just 5.4 points on low usage last season, his defensive versatility and impact is hard to ignore.
Still, his extreme reluctance to shoot in key moments, posting just a team-worst 6.1% offensive usage rate, raises questions about his playoff utility. Despite that, Wade’s ability to defend multiple positions at a position of need gives Cleveland some incentive to keep him for depth.
However, with younger players like Nae’Qwan Tomlin waiting in the wings and the financial clock ticking, Wade’s future in Cleveland remains uncertain. Until a trade materializes or the season ends, expect Wade’s name to remain a fixture in Cavaliers trade chatter.