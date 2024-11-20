Shaq Reveals Shocking Cleveland Cavaliers' Prediction
The Cleveland Cavaliers finally suffered their first loss of the season against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night. Despite the loss, the Cavaliers hold a 15-1 record and are looking like a legitimate championship contender at this point in the year.
Granted, it's still way too early to begin talking about a championship. However, the hype is beginning to build surrounding Cleveland.
Shaquille O'Neal has now added onto that hype in a big way.
As shared by NBA on TNT on X, O'Neal spoke out with a shocking take about the Cavaliers. He believes that they will go on to beat the Celtics in the Eastern Conference and potentially win the NBA Finals as well.
"I like them [Cleveland] to beat Boston in the ECF and possibly be champions."
O'Neal has clearly bought into what Cleveland has been building. He's all-in with his latest comments about the team.
Led by Donovan Mitchell, the Cavaliers have the franchise star player that contenders need to have. They have also surrounded him with a supporting cast that fits together perfectly.
Evan Mobley, Darius Garland, and Jarrett Allen are all big-time role players. Max Strus, the team's sharpshooting wing, still hasn't even played this season. His return will bring even more offensive to the court.
Off the bench, Ty Jerome has been a key and consistent piece. Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, and Dean Wade have also been great so far this season.
Things can change throughout the course of a season, but Cleveland has a talented team that clearly loves to play with and for each other.
Kenny Atkinson has also done a great job with game plans and decision-making during games.
All of that being said, fans should be hyped up about O'Neal coming out with this strong of a take about the Cavaliers. It's just an opinion, but one of the greatest players to ever play in the NBA coming out this strong about the team is awesome to see.