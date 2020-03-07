AllCavs
Cavaliers To Sign Mac To 10-Day Contract

Sam Amico

The Cavaliers intend to sign Canton Charge guard Sheldon Mac to a 10-day contract, as first relayed by Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders.

Mac, 27, appeared in 30 games with the Washington Wizards in the 2016-17 season. He has played 40 games with the Charge this year, averaging 15.5 points.

As Davies noted, the 6-foot-6 Mac has worked his way back from a torn Achilles in recent seasons. 

He is the second Charge call-up and Cavaliers 10-day signee this week, joining small forward Sir'Dominic Pointer.

The Cavs have been decimated by injuries in recent weeks. Rookie guards Darius Garland and Kevin Porter Jr. are both listed as out for Saturday's home game vs. Denver. Shooting guard Dante Exum also remains out.

Big men Andre Drummond, Tristan Thompson and Dean Wade, and small forward Alfonzo McKinnie are all questionable.

The Cavs (17-45) have lost four straight. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on FOX Sports Ohio.

