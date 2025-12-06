How to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors game tonight: Time, TV Channel, Breakdown

As the Cavaliers head into their last game before a six day break from action. They are going to be looking to go into this break on a high with back-to-back wins.

They beat the San Antonio Spurs last night 130-117, and although the streak of over 100 games with at least 10 three pointers ended, they played some very good basketball.

Going into this matchup, the Golden State Warriors (11-12) are nothing like they used to be during their fiery matchups with the Cavs in the last decade. They are coming into the night on two losses in a row.

In their matchup against the 76ers, they had another injury added to their long list. Draymond Green exited the game early and did not return. This leaves the Warriors likely without the only two Warriors that were on the team in the 2016 NBA Finals.

Although the Spurs stopped the Cavaliers shooting, the Cavs (14-10) were able to flip the script on offense and play the ball in the paint and get into the basket.

This is a very different style of play. Which comes after Coach Atkinson spoke about their lack of three point shooting after the loss to the Celtics.

A highlight on Jaylon Tyson is important this season. He has been phenomenal and has impressed the coaches and players this season. He has slowly become one of the more reliable players for the Cavaliers.

Where to find the Warriors vs. Cavs game tonight?

Channel: FanDuel Sports Network - Ohio and NBA TV

Time: 7:30 p.m

Warriors vs. Cavs Injury Report

Warriors: Stephen Curry (ankle) is out. Al Horford (sciatic nerve) is out. Alex Toohey (knee) is out. Jimmy Butler III (injury management) is questionable. Draymond Green (foot) is questionable. De’Anthony Melton (injury management) is questionable. Seth Curry (toe) is questionable.

Cavs: Max Strus (foot) is out. Larry Nance Jr. (knee) is out. Jarrett Allen (finger) is out. Sam Merrill (hand) is questionable. Darius Garland (toe) is questionable.

Probable Starting Lineups

Warriors

Brandon Podziemski

Will Richard

Moses Moody

Jimmy Butler III

Quinten Post

Cavs

Darius Garland

Donovan Mitchell

Jaylon Tyson

De’Andre Hunter

Evan Mobley

Warriors vs. Cavaliers predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cavaliers by 8

O/U: 227.5

Cavaliers 117, Warriors 107: It is quite a low over/under for this game. The Warriors are not themselves. They allow an average of 113 points per game and the Cavs average 119 points scored per game.

With Butler questionable, this makes it harder to predict what kind of offense Steve Kerr manages to bring to this Cavs team. As long as the Cavs can lessen the problems they've had on defense this season, then we could be looking at a major Cavs win.

All NBA Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule

Friday Dec. 12 @ Washington

Sunday, Dec. 14 vs. Charlotte