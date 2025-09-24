Should Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell feel disrespected over ESPN ranking?
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell is one of the best players in the league. Last year, he was the main reason why the team won 64 games and claimed the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.
For his efforts, Mitchell also earned a spot on the All-NBA First Team alongside Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Boston Celtics small forward Jayson Tatum, Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. However, ESPN placed him at No. 15 in their annual top 100 player ranking.
"If this ranking seems low for a player who made the All-NBA first team in 2024-25, it perhaps reflects that Mitchell, despite piling up impressive regular seasons, carries a stigma for never leading a team past the second round of the playoffs," ESPN insider Brian Windhorst wrote.
"Yes, he averaged 34 points in the series loss to the Pacers last season, but he shot 11-of-36 over the final two games as the Cavs went out, a position Mitchell has found himself in before. What can be said is this: Mitchell knows exactly what is expected of him and embraces that reality."
Mitchell receives surprisingly low ranking
It's a bit strange to see Mitchell in this spot when he was considered one of the top five players in the league last year. Players that ranked ahead of him are Dallas Mavericks center Anthony Davis, his teammate Evan Mobley, Detroit Pistons point guard Cade Cunningham and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams.
With the players ahead of him, it's a mix of people with optimistic futures on new teams or younger players on the rise, but it's still weird to see Mitchell behind some of those folks.
ESPN analyst Jamal Collier was surprised to see Mitchell so low.
"The Cavaliers were a huge disappointment in the playoffs last season, but none of that was Mitchell's fault. He has been consistently excellent since his arrival in Cleveland," Collier wrote.
"Let's say the Cavs once again dominate the regular season and are finally ready to make a run in the playoffs -- perhaps to the Finals -- Mitchell is almost certain to be a major player in it. He would then ride the same momentum Tyrese Haliburton did after a strong postseason."
Perhaps some postseason success beyond the second round will get people talking more about Mitchell as one of the best players in the league, but for now, he has to continue to prove himself.