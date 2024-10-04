The Cavaliers Could Make This Offensive Change This Season
The Cleveland Cavaliers are just four days away from beginning their 2024 preseason at home against the Chicago Bulls.
Although most of Cleveland’s roster from last season is unchanged, the team’s coaching staff had a significant turnover with the hiring of new head coach Kenny Atkinson.
This past Monday, the Cavaliers held their annual Media Day, where players and staff alike spoke with the media ahead of the 2024-25 regular season.
One player who shared some thoughts on what to expect from the Wine and Gold with Atkinson at the helm was starting wing Max Strus. The 6-foot-5 sharpshooter talked about how Cleveland’s new head coach has discussed how to better use him in the team’s offensive gameplan.
“I think Kenny’s even stated it from the beginning, just running me off more screens,” Strus said. “Finding me more open shots, better open shots, and using me as a trigger for our offense.”
Strus had a career campaign in his first season with the Cavaliers last season, his first year as a full-time starter. He averaged career-highs in points (12.2), rebounds (4.8), assists (4.0), steals (0.9), blocks (0.4), and minutes (32.0) per game.
But despite averaging over a pair of three-pointers per game and shooting over 35% from beyond the arc a season ago, the Cleveland wing believes that more opportunities from screens could help make the team’s offense more efficient.
“I don’t think we did enough of [that] last year, and I just think I can help everybody else free up some space and give guys a lot of freedom on the offensive end,” Strus said.
With the preseason on the horizon, Cavaliers fans will have to wait and see if this offensive adjustment indeed makes it to the floor this year.