Where to Watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks Game Tonight: Time, Streaming, Breakdown

The Cleveland Cavaliers winning streak is now over. In their last outing against the Oklahoma City Thunder, it was quite the game. The Cavaliers struggled all throughout the game, but made a late comeback in the second half that just wasn't enough as the Thunder won 121-113.

This brings the Cavs to a 36-22 record and back in fourth place one game back from the team they are taking on tonight in the New York Knicks.

Many things went wrong in the game against the Thunder that should not be something to worry about. Cleveland did a lot of things right at the end of the game that can help you feel better. There was also a minutes restriction on Evan Mobley that made things difficult as well.

As they get ready for the New York Knicks, it comes at a very important time in the season.

The Knicks are one spot ahead of the Cavs in the Eastern Conference. A win today puts them at the same record and easier to pass them. It is going to be a big matchup where Cleveland can show some of their big game talent.

Tonight is the last matchup between the Cavaliers and the Knicks. New York is 2-0 and a win tonight keeps the rivalry going and keeps it competitive.

In the two games between these teams, the Cavs offensive production was a big issue.

Today is the best time to finally adjust to all the things the Knicks have done well against the Cavs. Defense is a big key and stopping them from hitting threes.

Along with this game tonight, the Cavaliers unveiled some photos of their new practice facility they plan on opening in 2027.

Where to watch the Knicks at Cavaliers game?

Channel: Peacock

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Injury Report

Cavs: Max Strus (foot) is out.

Knicks: Miles McBride (core muscle) Is out.

Projected Starting Lineups

Knicks

Jalen Brunson

Josh Hart

Mikal Bridges

OG Annunoby

Karl-Anthony Towns

Cavs

Donovan Mitchell

James Harden

Dean Wade

Evan Mobley

Jarrett Allen

Knicks at Cavs predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cavaliers -4

O/U: 233.5

Best Bet: Donovan Mitchell scores over 35 points. +340.

Cavaliers 119, Knicks 114: Both teams are playing almost completely healthy. Both are battling for the three seed and it will be tense.

Defensively, Mobley and Allen need to cover KAT on the perimeter, they fall off defensively often out there. They played poorly in OKC, but they can turn that around still.

One of the biggest differences between this game and the last two is where it is being played. The first two were in New York, this one is in front of the home crowd in Cleveland.

All NBA Odds on FanDuel

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule

Wednesday, Feb. 25 @ Milwaukee

Friday, Feb. 27 @ Detroit