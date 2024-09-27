This Cavalier Could Have An Increased Offensive Role This Season
While the foundation of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ roster remained intact this offseason, it will be guided by a new head coach in Kenny Atkinson this season.
On Friday, he and President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman addressed the media ahead of Cleveland’s 2024 Media Day next week.
One topic of discussion was the offensive growth of star forward Evan Mobley, who has been one of the NBA’s premier defenders through his first three seasons and signed a long-term contract extension this offseason.
Atkinson described how the team would like to see Mobley’s offensive impact felt at the beginning of a possession.
“To me, it starts in transition,” Atkinson said. “Rebound and push. We definitely want to see more of that because the skill level is undeniable. The passing is elite, but we do want to get him more downhill. Can he get a little more aggressive to the rim when he’s pushing it?”
The Cavaliers’ new head coach is also looking for Mobley to create more second-chance opportunities for Cleveland this year. The team was one of nine to not average double-digit offensive rebounds per game a season ago.
“For the athlete he is, can he be on the offensive boards a little more?” Atkinson said. “Can he win us more possessions? I think you’ll see that for him, I think you’ll see an emphasis.”
Finally, Atkinson was asked about Mobley’s potential growth as a perimeter shooter. The former Atlanta Hawks assistant coach and Brooklyn Nets head coach was instrumental in All-Star bigs Al Horford and Brook Lopez developing strong three-point shots a few years ago. Last season, Mobley averaged at least one three-point attempt per game for the first time.
“Yes, we want him to shoot threes, but I don’t know if it’s Brook Lopez nine a game, right?” Atkinson said. “There’s just going to be a balance. But I think the focus of those first things I [talked] about and the three-point shooting, it’s going to come. It’s going to evolve.”