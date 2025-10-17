Three Cavs preseason standouts who showed they can be difference makers
The Cleveland Cavaliers have completed their preseason schedule.
That means regular season basketball is right around the corner.
But before we get into the real games, let’s take a moment to reflect on what we just saw and highlight three players who have shown they can contribute this season.
De’Andre Hunter
Cleveland took a big swing on Hunter at last season’s deadline. It wasn’t a guarantee that Koby Altman would risk shaking up a roster that was in the midst of a 64-win season. But the Cavs have long had a void at small forward – and Hunter was available to fill that gap.
Hunter didn’t have much time to acclimate himself to Cleveland last year, joining the team in February. This season should be different. He’s had an entire offseason to build chemistry and prepare for his role in the starting lineup.
Kenny Atkinson has already confirmed Hunter will be the starter this season. This has led to immediate results with Hunter looking like a perfect fit in the preseason. Hunter averaged 17 points in 18 minutes, shooting 70% from the three-point line along the way.
I wouldn’t expect Hunter to shoot this efficiently, of course. But he will have the luxury of attacking opponents who are primarily concerned with slowing down Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley. That should allow Hunter to score in bunches and pose some serious matchup concerns for opponents throughout the season.
Lonzo Ball
The Cavs traded for Ball this summer because they believed in his ability to impact winning in multiple ways. Ball’s game doesn’t rely on his scoring – he can be just as productive as a defender, rebounder and playmaker.
This showed itself in Cleveland’s final preseason game. Ball put on a show, recording 10 points and 9 assists in just 20 minutes. His brilliance as a playmaker led to countless open shots for his teammates.
Ball can start a new chapter of his career in Cleveland. He’s been healthy all summer and is in an ideal role for managing his usage. The Cavs won’t rely on him too much during the regular season – but Ball has already shown that he can be a game-changer in short doses.
Tyrese Proctor
It can be intimidating for a rookie to join a championship-contending team. There’s so much pressure on winning next season that a player like Proctor could be uncertain of his role. But that hasn’t been the case, so far. Proctor is showing no fear.
Proctor averaged 10 points and 3.3 assists in the preseason, attempting a team-high 23 three-pointers. He shot just 30% on those three-point attempts – but it was his willingness to shoot that stood out. Proctor has a sweet jumper and is willing to let it fly. That will bode well for his NBA career.
Don't count on Proctor to play heavy minutes this season. The rookie still has plenty of things to prove. But he projects well as a 6'5" guard who can shoot, pass and defend. Plus, his teammates have been impressed by how quickly he is fitting in. It might not happen right away, but Proctor should develop into a sturdy rotational player.