WATCH: Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen Goes Viral For Amazing Half-Court Shot
The Cleveland Cavaliers' matchup with the Utah Jazz didn't start on time on Monday evening. The game was delayed due to an issue with one of the backboards, which forced a crew to bring a whole new basket from the back.
While the crew worked on repairing and replacing the rim, the Wine and Gold were up to some shenanigans on the other side of the court.
Jarrett Allen took one of the basketballs that was lying around and attempted a one-handed, behind-the-back, half-court shot.
And guess what? He drained it on his first attempt.
Here's the video for proof:
Perhaps the funniest part about all of this is that Allen is probably the last player on the Cavaliers roster you'd expect to hit a long-range shot such as this.
Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Sam Merrill all have that long-range capability. We are also aware that Max Strus is capable of hitting half-court shots after he did it to win a game for the Cavaliers last season.
Instead, it was the player who had only attempted one three-pointer this season and six a year ago.
This half-court shot by JA is just one more example of how fun and loose this Wine and Gold team is. Their awesome chemistry is fueling their historic start to the season and making them one of the most enjoyable teams in the NBA to watch.
The Cavs and Jazz tipped off 45 minutes after they were supposed to. While the delay was inconvenient, we would have never gotten this incredible moment from JA.