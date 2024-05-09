What Went Wrong In Cavs Game 1 Loss To Celtics
The Cleveland Cavaliers played fine against the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals. However, just alright isn’t going to cut it against the NBA’s best regular season team the Celtics.
For all of Cleveland’s offense struggles against the Orlando Magic, the Cavs actually got off to a strong scoring start in the first quarter. They only trailed the Celtics 40-36 after the first 12 minutes, but everything started to fall apart after that.
J.B. Bickerstaff believed that it came down to Boston’s defense while also missing shots the team typically makes.
“They’ve got good individual defenders, especially at key positions,” said Bickerstaff after the game. “Those two guards are really good defensilvley. I thought we created some open shots. I thought we got some of the open looks that we were looking for, they just didn’t go. We missed four or five layups in that second quarter.”
Cleveland's head coach also noted the adjustment that his team is making after playing seven games with a slow-paced Magic team.
“It’s a different game, especially for us defensilvely and what we’re trying to do. It’ll take us a little but of time to kind of adjust and [Game 1] was that night. My expectation is we’ll watch it, we’ll study it, we’ll break it down, get more reps at it, and go at it against on Thursday.”
One thing is for sure with this loss, Cleveland’s offense needs to show up.
Donovan Mitchell was phenomenal against Boston. He finished with 33 points and shot 48% (12-25) from the field and 36% (4-11) from behind the arc. But if the Cavs want to make this a series then they’re going to need to get from scoring help from someone else on the team.
Darius Garland finished with 14 points, Evan Mobley had 17, and, Caris LeVert had four Max Strus scored five.
The Cavs need to play perfect in Game 2 (Thursday night at 7:00) if they hope to tie up this series.