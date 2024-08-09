What Will Emoni Bates’ Role Be With Cleveland Cavaliers Next Season?
The Cleveland Cavaliers still need to add another wing to the roster, preferably one who can create their own shot and provide more floor spacing.
One player who is already under the organization's control seems like the perfect fit for that role. That would be 20-year-old Emoni Bates, but the 2023 second-round pick remains a restricted free agent.
So, what does his future in Cleveland look like, and what could his role be with the Cavaliers next season?
Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com offered a little more insight into Bates’ situation on the latest episode of the Wine and Gold Talk Podcast.
“All the indications that I have gotten are that this organization still is committed to Emoni Bates and his development, and that’s why they made that qualifying offer to him, that two-way qualifying offer,” said Fedor. “But he’s going to spend a majority of his second season in the NBA with the Cleveland Charge, and that’s where this organization believes he is best suited, and that’s where this organization believes that he belongs at this point in his development.”
It’s understandable that the organization feels this way about Bates. There’s no denying that he has plenty of potential to be a solid NBA player, but he still needs to find more consistency for that to happen, especially with his outside shot.
Bates appeared in 15 games last season and shot just 30.6 percent from the floor and 30.3 percent from behind the arc. He did show a little more promise in the G League, averaging 19.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists a game while shooting 38.7 percent from the floor and 34.6 percent from three.
One day, Bates may be a solid role player for the Cavs, but it seems unlikely that will happen next season. Not until he can find more consistency which is exactly what the G League is for.