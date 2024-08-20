Where Does Cavaliers Star Donovan Mitchell Rank Among NBA Shooting Guards?
The Cleveland Cavaliers were able to get a few big pieces of business done this offseason. Most importantly, they were able to lock up star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell to a three-year extension worth just over $150 million.
Outside of that move with Mitchell, the Cavaliers were also able to get extensions done with Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.
Basically, the team has opted to run things back with a similar group to what they had last season. There is still time for them to make more moves, but the offseason has gone relatively quiet.
Mitchell is coming off of a big-time year for Cleveland during the 2023-24 NBA season. He averaged 26.6 points per game to go along with 6.1 assists, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.8 steals. In addition to those averages, he shot 46.2 percent from the floor and connected on 36.8 percent of his three-point attempts.
Looking ahead to the 2024-25 NBA season, where does Mitchell rank among the rest of the NBA shooting guards?
HoopsHype has revealed their rankings for NBA shooting guards for the upcoming campaign. They have Mitchell ranked at No. 3 on their list. Ahead of him were Anthony Edwards and Devin Booker at No. 1 and No. 2 respectively.
Right behind Mitchell were Jaylen Brown and Jalen Williams.
That ranking seems exceptionally fair and accurate. Mitchell hasn't quite overcome Booker and beating out the hottest player in the NBA right now in Edwards will be a very difficult task.
Clearly, the Cavaliers believe that Mitchell can power them to a championship. They are focusing on developing talent around him to give him enough support to make an NBA Finals run. Mitchell certainly is one of the best No. 1 scoring options in the NBA.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how the 2024-25 NBA season goes in Cleveland. Mitchell wants to win and win big. If they can't do that this season, it seems very likely that the Cavaliers would consider bigger changes next offseason.
Expect to see Mitchell come out and put together another big-time year. If he can improve even more, he could very well step up to the No. 2 spot in the shooting guard rankings.