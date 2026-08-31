3 More Players Cleveland Cavaliers Should Consider for Exhibit 9 Deals

The Cleveland Cavaliers are extremely likely to invite a few bodies to training camp in an effort to evaluate the talent leftover from the first few waves of free agency.

And while the options have definitely dwindled down a bit, there are absolutely a few names the Cavs should consider.

Let's start with a player who still features a very useful skillset.

Doug McDermott

This one is pretty darn simple. If Cleveland brings in Doug McDermott, one could only imagine it would be purely based upon one true skill that McDermott still brings to the table and in spades. Perimeter shotmaking.

McDermott is still very much a sharpshooting specialist. Someone who can and will generate a fair amount of spacing for his teammates by virtue of the gravity he operates with. He connected on 39.0% of his three-point attempts last season with Sacramento and finished within the 100th percentile among forwards in corner three-point percentage.

At this point in his career, there's no reason to pretend he's something he isn't.

You're not bringing McDermott in for his defense. You're not expecting him to create offense with the basketball. You're getting a 3PT specialist capable of providing legitimate spacing. Even if he's still a liability elsewhere on the court. But...for an end-of-the-bench player who could occasionally enter games when Cleveland desperately needs another shooter?

There are worse options.

Drew Eubanks

I hear the collective sigh coming from those of you reading this name. Heck, even as I pen this very article, I myself, find the mere idea of envisioning Eubanks as a serious contributor on a team with championship aspirations to be a bit laughable. But here's the thing, like McDermott, expectations should be set pretty low.

At 29 years of age, Eubanks is what he is. There isn't likely to be some late-career evolution in store for him. But it's what he is that should still hold some appeal around the league for teams in need of depth at the Center position.

The Oregon State product is coming off of a 2025-26 campaign that saw him post lowly averages of 5.2 Points, and 3.0 Rebounds, while completing 59.6% of his field goal attempts in roughly 13.1 MPG. But his per 36 numbers were much more encouraging as he had the highest per 36 scoring totals since the 2021-22 season at 14.3 Points per 36.

Eubanks' claim to fame was his ability to defend the interior. He gradely highly in a number of categories around the rim, including rim protection (96th percentile), post defense (99th percentile), and rim disruption (95th percentile).

An intriguing stat from a big man still on the market. He's not mobile but he can still provide some depth at center. pic.twitter.com/NOMdiPdt5m — Its Cavalier (@ItsCavalier_Pod) August 29, 2026

Gabe Vincent

This is probably the most ideal one of the bunch here if experience is the defining factor involved in the decision making process. Gabe Vincent remains respected around league circles as playoff tested veteran, mostly due to his run with the Miami Heat. That said, he is coming off a pretty underwhelming stretch of seasons and is now 3 years removed from the postseason performance that originally got him paid by the Lakers.

All of that being the case, the Cavs could still benefit from adding veteran experience to a backcourt that features little of it off of the bench. Vincent would add 60 games (30 starts) worth of experience to the equation while not outright standing in the way of guys like Meleek Thomas or Tyrese Proctor in regards to playtime.

Vincent is still a fairly dependable perimeter defender despite lacking in height. He has consistently placed within the 74th percentile or higher in perimeter isolation defense and has always been a great navigator of screens both on and off the ball.

If Bruce Brown is off the table and Cleveland wants to add some proven depth, to their backend, there are far worse options than the UC Santa Barbara product.