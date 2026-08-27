When the Cleveland Cavaliers Will Face the NBA's Top Five Draft Picks in 2026-27

This year's NBA Draft has the potential to be in that conversation of the most talented classes in history. There were players drafted late that some scouts still believe could become big parts of their teams.

Cleveland drafted one of the under the rug players in Meleek Thomas, who so far has impressed amongst the other rookies after his Summer League campaign.

Now when do the Cavaliers get their first look at the top picks from the draft?

October 28th vs. Washington Wizards

Early into the season, Cavs fans will get to see the number one overall pick in AJ Dybantsa playing for the new look Wizards team with Trae Young and Anthony Davis.

Some NBA analysts and experts are saying that this Wizards team adding Dybantsa made them a dark horse Eastern Conference contender. So early into the season the Cavs could have a challenge with the number one pick.

ESPN has Dybantsa as the player most likely to succeed in this draft class.

November 16th vs. Chicago Bulls

Another away game in Cleveland for a top five pick in Caleb Wilson. The fourth overall pick was not talked about as much as the picks ahead of him, but in the Summer League, he and Meleek Thomas were the two most talked about performers.

Wilson is looking to help turn Chicago basketball around after years of disappointing seasons. Chicago is finally starting to get a roster put together and have added a new head coach in former player and NBA Champion Tiago Splitter after his stint as interim coach with the Trailblazers.

November 18th vs. Memphis Grizzlies

The game right after this one Cameron Boozer makes his debut in Cleveland.

Picked third overall out of Duke, Boozer was the consensus National Player of the Year and won every major award he was nominated for. With one of the best freshman seasons in NCAA history, Boozer has the chance to be a the top of his class.

Boozer also has a connection to Cleveland as well. Although never living there himself, his dad is former Cavaliers Carlos Boozer who the team drafted in 2002.

December 20th vs. Utah Jazz

Darryn Peterson was a potential number one overall pick over Dybantsa in some cases, but he instead was picked second overall by the Utah Jazz who have been stocking up on top five picks over the last few seasons.

Utah may finally be looking for some success this season with the new draft lottery system stopping them from getting another top pick in next year's draft.

December 31st vs. LA Clippers

New Year's Eve brings some familiar faces back to Cleveland. Darius Garland and Max Strus will return to Cleveland for the first time alongside their fifth overall pick Keaton Wagler.

Wagler led the Illini to the Final Four in his freshman season last year and won the Jerry West Award for best shooting guard.

Watching these rookies will be great, but Cleveland has other games they will need to pay more attention to.