3 Reasons Why Cavaliers Running it Back Could be a Good Idea

The Cleveland Cavaliers are seemingly at a crossroads. The team had championship expectations in 2026, only to look like a JV squad against the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals.

That led some fans to demand major changes with both the roster and the coaching staff. Yet the organization seems keen on avoiding a drastic reaction.

Thus, the Cavaliers appear set to run it back with a mostly similar group in 2026-27. That could change over the summer, but for now there are several notable positives to such a plan.

1. Another year of experience

The NBA is a league where players tend to thrive after gaining a wealth of experience. Aside from James Harden, this current core is arguably still ascending in terms of individual talent.

Evan Mobley is about to turn 25, Jarrett Allen just turned 28, and Donovan Mitchell will turn 30 in September after finally getting over his personal playoff block and reaching the Conference Finals. The team technically took a step forward from last year by reaching the Eastern Conference Finals, and gradual improvement is still a good thing.

Asked #Cavs Jaylon Tyson what the identity of the team needs to be in Game 4 to get a win.



He described it in one word: "Pride."



"These dudes...they're going to come in here and try to sweep us. And me personally, I don't take that lightly...I think that's just a pride thing." pic.twitter.com/jgLYLY9dcI — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) May 24, 2026

Jaylon Tyson may end up being the X-factor to keep an eye on after his rapid development this past season. His ferocious play brings a spark to the floor and him stepping up could serve as an internal improvement for the current core.

2. A full season with James Harden

The Cavaliers made a franchise-altering move by trading Darius Garland for the veteran James Harden. Moving on from Harden at this point would represent a complete waste of a trade.

He will turn 37 in August and is indeed in the final years of his career. But even Harden pointed out he essentially showed up in Cleveland following the trade and barely had any time to practice. A full offseason of work should do wonders for how the team plays as a collective unit.

If anything, they need to at least see what Harden can be with a full summer of prep after trading away a former All-Star in Garland.

3. Avoiding NBA purgatory

Let's say the Cavs traded core pieces for someone like Giannis Antetokoumpo and he leaves after one or two years. What comes next?

Even if the team won a title, the constant playoff appearances would likely fade away for more of a rebuild. That rebuild would be made much more difficult given the lack of future draft picks and the new NBA Lottery system.

Keeping a foundational piece like Mobley means hope for the future no matter what happens in 2027. The alternative is ending up like the Washington Wizards or Sacramento Kings, and no one wants that.