2 Reasons Why LeBron’s Decision Is Devastating Blow to Cleveland Cavaliers

LeBron James’ decision to sign a two-year contract with the Philadelphia 76ers is devastating for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Even though James will turn 42 in December, the Cavaliers are left with many unanswered questions about their future following this decision. This offseason, it felt like the Cavs put most of their eggs in LeBron’s basket, and will now have to settle for a consolation prize of trading assets for Jonathan Kuminga or signing Mario Hezonja in free agency.

LeBron is the greatest player of this generation. Even though this loss won’t sting as badly as 2010 or 2018 – because the Cavs still have a playoff contending roster – there are still plenty of reasons as to why this decision is soul crushing for Cleveland.

Playoff contender – not championship contender

The Cavaliers find themselves in a much-improved Eastern Conference.

The Sixers added LeBron and Jaylen Brown to their core of Tyrese Maxey, V.J. Edgecombe and Joel Embiid. The Miami Heat traded for Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Toronto Raptors are trying to finalize their deal for Kawhi Leonard. Even the Indiana Pacers will be improved, as they’ll get Tyrese Haliburton back to pair with Pascal Siakam and Ivica Zubac.

Oh yeah, and the New York Knicks are the defending champions after one of the most dominant postseason runs ever, including a mostly noncompetitive Eastern Conference Finals sweep of the Cavs.

What did the Cavs do this offseason? They lost Keon Ellis for nothing. They lost Dean Wade to the Sixers, partially in pursuit of LeBron, who ended up signing a veteran minimum deal anyways. But wait, at least Cavs president of basketball operations Koby Altman brought back Thomas Bryant and Craig Porter Jr.

LeBron tried to throw the Cavs a lifeboat. They could've traded for Kyrie Irving or Anthony Davis and guaranteed a homecoming.

The Cavs are excited about Donovan Mitchell’s extension. It keeps him in Cleveland as long as the Cavaliers want him, and keeps the team in playoff contention. But because the East improved so much, it’s hard to consider the Cavs a legit title contender right now.

Long-term roster planning looks bleak

In the coming days, the Cavs will likely agree to bring back James Harden, who opted out of his deal to return to Cleveland on a more team-friendly contract.

That’s great and all. But Harden turns 37 next month. At times in the playoffs, he looked 47.

The Cavs don’t care about that. They want to win a title now. But that’s going to be increasingly difficult to do in an improved conference. The Raptors had Cleveland on the ropes and then added Leonard. The ECF series against the Knicks exposed Cleveland’s lack of wing options, a problem that has existed since LeBron skated in 2018.

How do the Cavs get a wing?

In the NBA, you have to give something up to get something back, and that’s hard for Altman to grasp, especially because of how strongly he believes in this core.

President of Basketball Operations could’ve had LeBron, but refused to include Mitchell or Evan Mobley in trade packages centered around Jaylen Brown or Giannis. Could they settle for a lesser option, trading Jarrett Allen plus more to the New Orleans Pelicans for Trey Murphy III?

Even then, would that hypothetical trade really move Cleveland’s title odds?

Kuminga and Hezonja are good players that will be welcomed additions if the Cavs can pull those moves off.

But other than that?

Head coach Kenny Atkinson and Altman will be banking on internal development. They’ll be hoping Mitchell can continue to lead this team into the postseason. They’ll be hoping Harden can shake his postseason turnover woes and gel closer to the team in a full offseason together. And as always, they’ll be hoping for a big step forward from Mobley.

We’ll see how far all of that hope gets them. In an improved East, it might not get them very far, and that could end up costing them their future.