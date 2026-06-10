Donovan Mitchell’s Recent Instagram Post Has Cavs Fans Talking

After a disappointing end to the season for the Cleveland Cavaliers, the questions on the future of this team continue as Donovan Mitchell has given fans a little encouragement for the team next year.

So far in this offseason there has not been a ton of news surrounding the Cavs. Most of the stories have focused on James Harden and what the Cavs can do with him or Evan Mobley and a potential Giannis Antetokounmpo trade.

Last night, Mitchell posted on his Instagram a few pictures and clips from this 2026 season after the Harden trade with the caption “Back soon."

This has got fans talking about all the different things this could mean. In the post, the main image is a Cavs lineup of Max Strus, James Harden, Jarrett Allen, and Evan Mobley along with himself.

Will the Cavs run it back?

Could this be representative that the Cavs are going to stay put with their current team? It might. This could be interpreted in many ways which is likely what Mitchell is looking to do.

Cleveland trade rumors have been running all over the league and it still looks like the Cavs could really make a move to free up some cap space.

Mitchell also has a contract expiring at the end of next season and is eligible for an extension this offseason worth $272 million.

The easiest way to go about this is that Donovan Mitchell wants to be in Cleveland, which he has stated on multiple occasions this season about his happiness in Cleveland and with the front office. He wants to win a championship in Cleveland and said he would not stop chasing his first ring.

Continuing on with this team would make things harder for the Cavs to repeat upon some of the success they had in the postseason this year, but they could also move some things around.

There is an ideal blueprint the Cavs can take if they want an even better chance next season at completing that goal of winning the city their second NBA title 11 years after the first.

LeBron James. He was the guy that led Cleveland to their first championship in 2016. Does bringing back a 41-year old James to end his career in Cleveland help the team?

July 7th is still a few weeks away and anything could happen. Expect a lot of answers as that day draws closer.