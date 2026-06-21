3 Small Trades Cleveland Cavs Could Make That Could Pay Off Big Time

With LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo in the conversation to be heading to the Cleveland Cavaliers this summer, there are also a number of players that have understandably fallen under the radar.

But these players could make a difference for the Cavs next season and provide the platform needed to reach the NBA Finals.

Of course, the priority is keeping superstar Donovan Mitchell and possibly negotiating a new deal with James Harden, but who could make small improvements that could ultimately propel the Cavaliers?

Cleveland dipping into the Clippers bag again

The weakness for the Cavaliers is at the small forward spot right now, and it was evident in the playoffs as Dean Wade didn’t get anything going offensively.

Defensively, he was solid, but when needed to add 10-15 points, he vanished. Plus, for the last three seasons, Wade hasn’t averaged more than six points per game, which warrants Cleveland getting an upgrade at the three position.

LeBron and Giannis are long shots, to put it bluntly, but one player who could be available for a simple trade could be Derrick Jones of the Los Angeles Clippers. A player with similar traits to Wade, a defensively minded player but someone who scores at a higher clip over the course of his career.

Jones averaged 10.1 points per game last season, shooting 49% from the field, and offensively, he doesn’t rush his shot, nor is he the first option on offense. Something he will adjust to seamlessly in Cleveland.

Trading Wade to LA and Jones to the Cavs would work nicely, or the alternative could be to trade Max Strus for Jones to give the Cavaliers a strong defensive presence with Wade and Jones at the helm.

Schroder to Minnesota

Experienced NBA journeyman Dennis Schroder hasn’t enjoyed the best of spells with the Cavaliers and wasn’t really any kind of factor, so it’s likely that he will be shipped in the offseason.

Trading for 25-year-old Terrence Shannon gives Cleveland a player who can play the two-guard position along with his favored small forward role off the bench.

It does leave the Cavs a little light in the point guard off the bench, but this next idea could work out well as well.

Grayson Allen as a back up

The Cavs have many options for Schroder this offseason, and another option would be to trade him to the Phoenix Suns for hard-working guard Grayson Allen.

Allen can certainly provide the Cavs with a reliable guard off the bench, can offer more minutes and in return, you get an aggressive defender, a comfortable ball handler, and a consistent shooter.

Last season, Allen averaged 16.5 points per game, shooting a shade under 35% from three-point land and 40% from the floor overall in 28 minutes.

He would have to live with the fact that he would play fewer minutes in Cleveland, but he would still give you solid production.