Three Dennis Schroder Trade Packages That Make Sense for Cavaliers

From entering the new NBA season on a high after guiding his native Germany to a FIBA EuroBasket title in the summer, Dennis Schroder ended it on a whimper with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

And now, as soon as he arrived, it’s more than likely that the NBA journeyman will be grabbing his bags and looking for his next destination.

Schroder provided light relief for the starters off the bench, but really failed to contribute a lot to a Cavs system that relied so heavily on Donovan Mitchell, James Harden and, to some extent, Jaylon Tyson.

But as it looks likely that Schroder will be searching for his 13th club in the last 14 seasons, what trade options work for the Cavs? For one, the German guard is a perfect candidate, given that he is set to make over $14 million per year for the next two seasons, saving Cleveland money that can be used to offer Mitchell more when it comes time for his contract extension.

And given that they owe an eye-watering $212 million in player salaries, they need to save money, especially as the current team didn’t make the NBA Finals this season, falling in the Eastern Conference Finals to the eventual champion, the New York Knicks.

A move to Minnesota on the cards?

The Minnesota Timberwolves craved a point guard in the playoffs last season, as they got bounced by the San Antonio Spurs. Mike Conley is now inching closer to retirement, and Donte DeVincenzo is injury-prone.

Schroder wouldn’t be the answer to their prayers, but he can provide light relief off the bench and fit into a system that would suit him better. Anthony Edwards wants changes to the Timberwolves, and while adding Schroder wouldn’t set the NBA ablaze, it would fill a gap Minnesota desperately needs.

A future draft pick and Terrence Shannon or Julian Phillips would be good for Cleveland for Schroder, or maybe just future draft picks would work.

A German suited to the Motor City?

While the Detroit Pistons are looking to build a squad centred around Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren, Schroder might find himself in a similar position in Detroit to the one he currently has in Cleveland.

However, the Pistons need energy off the bench and swapping Caris LeVert or Ron Holland for the veteran guard would work well. For the Cavs, they get a player with intensity and energy, while Detroit gets a veteran guard who can be a decent playmaker.

It makes sense for the Pistons, who would benefit from adding more depth to their bench, and Schroder can still play 10-15 minutes per game.

Schroder could provide the Magic formula

The Orlando Magic needs more depth, and getting Schroder could help strengthen their bench and provide relief at the point guard position, which the Magic are in need of.

However, the Cavs would more than likely use up draft picks for Schroder. Goga Bitadze is an option and comes much cheaper than the guard at $7.6 million, but it’s likely that the Georgian might be lost in rotation with the Cavs frontcourt strong in depth.