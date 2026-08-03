3 Ways LeBron James Can Still Return to Cavs Before Retirement

LeBron James passed up on a homecoming with the Cleveland Cavaliers, instead opting to chase a title with the Philadelphia 76ers. This seemingly ended any hopes of a LeBron retirement tour as a member of the Cavs.

Then came the news of his two-year, $8 million contract with a player option in Year 2 and the lack of a no-trade clause. This creates a set of scenarios in which James could indeed return to the Cavs before calling it a career. Let's look at three ways that could become reality.

1. LeBron James gets traded to the Cavs

LeBron does not have a no-trade clause, but rather a trade kicker that increases his salary 15% if he is moved. That percentage on his current deal is negligible if the 76ers want to move on.

The first trade possibility would be this season if the 76ers fail to meet expectations. Joel Embiid has routinely struggled staying healthy and James is no longer at an age to carry a team throughout an 82-game season. Sitting in play-in territory or worse could mean the 76ers dangle James in trade talks to get younger talent in return.

The other option is he picks up his option next summer as part of a sign-and-trade with Cleveland. This scenario would come if he decides he truly wants to finish his career where it started after a year in Philadelphia.

2. LeBron declines his 2027-28 player option

LeBron did say this was his "last decision" when he announced his intentions to join the 76ers.

out. This is my last decision. I’m not going for money. I’m not going for family. What am I really playing for at this point?



I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 24, 2026

Yet the existence of the player option may indicate he wants to play two more years, but not necessarily with the 76ers. Thus, it's possible he opts out if the 76ers struggle and ends up signing a one-year deal in Cleveland to end his career.

3. LeBron joins Cavs in summer of 2028 for one final run

This is perhaps the most unlikely scenario due to Father Time. James will turn 42 this December. If he returns in 2028, he would turn 44 years old early on in the season.

That may be pushing it, as James clearly has plenty of other interests off the court as well. Yet we have seen star athletes, most recently Tom Brady, have trouble calling it a career.

James could stick around, hoping to play with his son Bryce as well.

James is full of surprises and while this was his "last" decision, fans in Cleveland may hold out hope of a return until he officially retires.