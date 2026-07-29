New Reports Details That Cavaliers Front Office, Ownership Met With LeBron in July

As the dust now settles on LeBron James’ decision to sign for Philadelphia over Cleveland, more details have emerged from the man who broke the summer’s biggest story.

James, who was linked with a move back to the Cavaliers, decided to join the 76ers on a two-year, $8 million deal. While explaining his move on social media, LeBron said that it would be his last move, ruling out any potential finale in Cleveland.

However, the rumored move to the Cavaliers was much closer to a reality than what was known at the time, and LeBron’s agent Rich Paul was completely unaware of this as well.

A chance meeting in Akron

According to ESPN’s NBA insider, Shams Charania, who was the first to break the story of James’ move to the Sixers, he revealed that LeBron met up with the entire Cavaliers front office in James’ hometown of Akron in early July.

Shams reveals LeBron James DID meet up with the entire Cavs front office in Akron early July during his Free Agent process 👀



Shams didn’t want to report the news because it was off the record



(Via Game Over) pic.twitter.com/1Fy4NciTGL — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) July 29, 2026

"Now you tell me, Rich, if I'm right or wrong," Charania said. "Was it the Cavaliers' front office group: Koby Altman, Brandon Weems, the Gilbert family and Grant Gilbert – meeting with LeBron in Akron in early July? Is that the loaf of bread you're talking about?"

Paul’s face was in shock upon learning that Charania knew about the meeting.

"Early July? Wait a minute. How did you know about that?" Paul responded.

"I thought it got by Shams because he never said anything to me about that. "Nobody knew about that. It didn't get out anywhere. Nobody knew about that."

Charania, though, chose not to report the story back then purely because it was off the record, and he explained why he honored the journalistic tradition.

“For me, responsibility is important, being up front is important, ethically doing this job the right way,” Shams said on the Game On podcast. “My job is to tell the truth, but also, if it's off the record and it's being told this isn't reportable, and if I did that, you’re burning the source.

“You know the history of LeBron and Cleveland and what he means to that organization and something like that, and that’s probably why something like that was told to me off the record because if that [was] to get out in real time, it would lead on.”

James joins the 76ers from the Los Angeles Lakers after helping them win the 2020 NBA championship and averaging 25.9 points, 7.9 assists and 7.7 rebounds in 479 regular-season games with the franchise.

The 41-year-old called the move his "last decision," saying he chose Philadelphia because he believes it gives him the best opportunity to compete for a fifth NBA championship.

James joins a roster featuring Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown and VJ Edgecombe, giving the 76ers one of the NBA's deepest collections of star talent.

Philadelphia acquired Brown from the Boston Celtics earlier this offseason, adding the five-time All-Star to a core led by Embiid and Maxey.

James' playmaking should help ease the offensive load on Embiid and Maxey, while Brown's two-way ability and Maxey's speed and scoring provide complementary pieces around the four-time MVP.