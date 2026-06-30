Cavaliers Agree To Bring Back Big Man Thomas Bryant on a One-Year Contract

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in summer mode as they navigate an important offseason to try and build their roster into a true championship contender next season.

Hope is still alive for the Cavaliers even after their disappointing playoff exit at the hands of the eventual champions, the New York Knicks. This roster is built to win, but there are still a few question marks regarding a few rotational players and if they’ll return to Cleveland.

While Cleveland and their front office are actively working on a new multiyear deal for James Harden, they are also discreetly figuring out which free agents from last season they want to bring back.

It seems they have already decided on the return of one rotational player from this past season, that being center Thomas Bryant.

According to ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania, the Cavaliers and free agent center Thomas Bryant are working on a new one-year deal to bring the big man back to Cleveland next season.

Free agent center Thomas Bryant intends to sign a one-year deal to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers, sources tell ESPN. Bryant averaged 12.2 minutes and 6.2 points over 60 games for the Cavs, who worked with Mark Bartelstein and Zach Kurtin of @PrioritySports on the new… pic.twitter.com/4ONsWu07wD — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2026

With the return of Bryant to the Cavs next season, that could mean a few things. Let’s take a look at what Bryant did for Cleveland last season, and what he could do on a one-year deal.

Bryant had a minimal role with Cleveland, but was useful when needed

Mar 11, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Thomas Bryant (3) warms up before the game against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

It was never a question that Bryant was brought onto the Cavs as a depth player, especially considering his size and value as an off-the-bench big man. He earned his contract with Cleveland after a decent run with the Lakers.

Bryant was consistent with the Cavaliers, even if it was just for a few points here and there as a substitute or in games with outcomes already determined late in the contest. Occasionally, Bryant was good for ten or more points, but he usually gave the team his season average of six points.

During the 2025-26 season, Bryant had his average of 6.2 PPG, while totaling 3.4 rebounds and about one assists a game. These numbers don’t jump off the page, but considering the 12.2 minutes per game he received, these are on par with typical expectations.

A few times during the season did Bryant have double digit points with a content number of rebounds, but only one game where he had a double double. Again, these numbers don’t surprise anybody.

Bryant's contributions came very rarely but weren’t discounted when he was needed. His depth as a big man with veteran experience is exactly what Cleveland needs down the stretch of a long season.

How Bryant can prove his worth on his new one-year deal

Feb 11, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Thomas Bryant (3) stands on the court in the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

Again, the Cavs won’t be asking Bryant to come out and play 20 plus minutes a game, but his twelve minutes or more are more than reasonable for a player coming off the bench.

If his season averages last season were enough to earn himself a new deal with Cleveland, then all he would need to do is replicate last season's production. A boost in stats would surely give the Cavaliers’ coaching staff more trust in the 11-year veteran.

The speculation going around the NBA is that the Cavs are interested in some kind of big trade this summer. A lot of talk has been regarding their starting center Evan Mobley and a potential trade with him for another star caliber starter.

Say the Cavaliers do trade Mobley, and the return is undetermined in this case; what would that mean for Bryant? Surely Cleveland won’t trade for another center, so that could immediately boost Bryant's minutes.

Bryant is a very serviceable player, and he always has been. He’s a soon-to-be 29-year-old center who still showcases speed and power at his size, which should be all that Cleveland expects out of him.

Keep giving Bryant minutes when needed, and he’ll show that the one-year deal was well worth the inexpensive price it took to bring him back to the Cavaliers.