Cavaliers’ Evan Mobley Drawing Trade Interest From Oklahoma City Thunder

The Cleveland Cavaliers are going to be involved in plenty of discussions this summer regarding both trades they might want to make and trades they may not want to pursue.

When it comes to offseason trade talk, almost anything is on the table. You can’t rule out the possibility of any trade especially when it comes to teams looking to compete for an NBA championship.

Obviously, there are some that are more outlandish than others, but one trade possibility is being discussed now following the defending champions, Oklahoma City Thunder, Game 7 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

According to league sources, there has been recent conversations within the Thunder organization about their interest in Cavs center Evan Mobley, who they were very interested in during the 2021 NBA Draft.

It’s also reported that OKC will not be a part of the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, but again, anything can happen in the world of the NBA.

There has long been chatter about the Thunder having interest in Evan Mobley, per @sam_amick



(https://t.co/xf89q4FmB6) pic.twitter.com/sWdGwZcCzZ — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) May 31, 2026

What would it take for Cleveland to trade Mobley

During a recent conversation involving Cavs President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman and the media, he had made it clear that he views Evan Mobley as a crucial member of their core and of their future.

His comments really make it seem like Mobley won’t be going anywhere any time soon, but again, the Thunder could make an offer that Cleveland can’t refuse. It would likely be a trade involving multiple picks and a valued player.

A few trade ideas have circulated since this rumor began to swirl in regard to a Mobley trade to OKC, and there’s no doubt Cleveland could get some playmakers in return that would help their own pursuit of a championship run next season.

It was just one summer ago that the Thunder won their first NBA championship, so it’s difficult to imagine a scenario where they instinctively trade away a member of their own core. However, some players on their roster didn’t perform well in the playoffs, so they may actually be willing to make a move.

Cleveland’s own disappointing exit in the Eastern Conference Finals should light a fire within them to do whatever it takes to build this roster up to compete in a loaded conference with teams like the Knicks, Celtics, and Pistons.

If the Cavs want a worthwhile return in the event that Mobley is traded to OKC, they may want look at replacing his size with their size in center Chet Holmgren, as well as a larger forward to earn starting minutes, and maybe their No.12 or No. 17 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.