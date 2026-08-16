Why More People Should Be Talking About Evan Mobley This Offseason

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ offseason has been dominated by two players – and technically they are not even part of the organization.

The main target this summer was to bring LeBron James back home, but he chose to take his talents to the Philadelphia 76ers. The Cavs also wanted to re-sign James Harden, and Harden himself backed out of a $42.3 million player option, entering free agency, to help Cleveland out so they could free up some money and sign him to a favorable contract. And that still hasn’t happened yet.

Cleveland has re-signed Donovan Mitchell to a four-year deal worth $273 million, but that was always going to be the case. However, one player who has flown under the radar is already preparing himself for the new season in the Cavaliers’ white and gold.

Last season, Mobley averaged 18.2 points and 9.0 rebounds per game on 54.6% from the field. He carried his solid form into the playoffs by bagging 17.0 points and 8.1 rebounds, leading the Cavs to the Eastern Conference Finals, and even after they were eliminated by the New York Knicks, it felt like Mobley’s game was only going to get better.

Mobley heads into this season with more focus and bigger goals

Perhaps it’s a good thing that Mobley hasn’t been the subject of any reports or even fanfare this summer. It’s given him the opportunity to work on his game and prepare for the upcoming season in peace.

But alongside Mitchell and Jarrett Allen, Mobley’s ceiling is expected to elevate. An elite defender who can guard all five positions with ease, and an offensive weapon who can run the floor like a guard and possess a strong interior game. It will only get better.

As he enters September’s training camp, Mobley will also look to Mitchell and – if he re-signs – Harden, to provide him with mentorship to be a leader and help him take that next step.

Mobley’s goals this offseason include improving his offensive productivity and working a little on his outside game, where he is a career 30.9% three-point shooter but was just 29.7% last season, the third-lowest average of his career.

He already works well around the elbow and close to the basket, but working on his outside game will give him more options and can give the Cavs more space. Defensively, he’s already one of the best interior defenders in the NBA, but if he works on his outside game and leadership, then he could be the centerpiece for the Cleveland Cavaliers.