Cavaliers vs. Knicks Playoff Schedule: Dates, Times, Opponents, TV Channel

The Cleveland Cavaliers have had to wait since 2018 to reach the Eastern Conference Finals, but they have finally got there.

The Cavs beat the Detroit Pistons 125-94 in a Game 7 decider to set up a Finals meeting with the New York Knicks.

“This is fantastic. But we've got to be more disciplined," Donovan Mitchell said, after posting 26 points and zero turnovers in Cleveland’s series-clinching win.

"We shouldn't have to wait to get hit, to get punched in the mouth and face a go-home situation."

They face the Knicks, who had swept the Philadelphia 76ers in their Conference semifinal with Game 1 at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night. Game 2 will take place on Thursday night, with the series heading to Cleveland for the third and fourth instalments on Saturday and Monday.

The Cavs will host Game 6, if necessary, with Games 5 and 7 in New York also, if needed.

Recent history favors the Cavs

The Cavaliers and the Knicks have faced off against each other three times this season, with Cleveland scoring just one win from those meetings – a 109-94 success back in February.

New York collected the earlier two games, a 119-111 win last October followed by a narrow 126-124 victory on Christmas Day. Those losses came during the Cavs' undoubtedly toughest stretch of the season, when they slipped from second in the standings to eighth amid injuries and various starting lineups.

However, in their last seven meetings spanning two seasons, the Cavs have won five, which included a four-game sweep last season.

But when they next hook up, the stage, the stakes will be much different and Mitchell is happy for the Cavs to be there – he is glad to finally be here for the first time, and he doesn’t want to stop at just the Eastern Conference Finals.

“We didn’t just come here just to win a goal,” Mitchell said. “Even last year, when we lost to Indiana, we had our goals set on getting to the [NBA] Finals. We’re just one step closer. It’s been almost a decade of running into the same issue.

“As a team, we can breathe a little bit, but the same token, we can only breathe for about 12 hours and then get right back to it.

“So, it's a balance. It's a blessing. God is good. I wouldn't be here without my teammates. But we got work to do coming up for sure.”