Where To Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons Game 5 Tonight: Time, Channel, Breakdown

“Shoutout to Breakfast Factory," Donovan Mitchell said postgame when speaking with the media after an electrifying performance that helped the Cleveland Cavaliers tie the series with the Detroit Pistons.

Mitchell scored only four points in the first half on 1-of-7 shooting, but at halftime he apologized for his play and changed it. He changed it quite drastically. Mitchell tied an NBA record 39 second half points with 16 in the third quarter. Those 16 points went with a 22-0 run from the Cavs to open the third quarter.

Donovan Mitchell also passed Kyrie Irving for 40 point playoff games in Game 4.

That run was the biggest in Cavs playoff history. It gave the Cavs a comfortable lead that they were able to hold on to for the rest of the night, although there was a small scare at the end of the game when the Pistons brought within 10 points with less than a minute left.

This may have been the best basketball the team has played in the postseason so far.

With the series now tied at two games each, Game 5 is the biggest game in this series. Unfortunately, the Cavs have not won a game on the road yet this postseason, and if they want to win this series, then Cleveland has to win Game 5 in Detroit and bring it back to the home crowd in Game 6.

A big part of Game 4 was the free throw disparity between Cleveland and Detroit. It was something that really bothered Pistons Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff. It seems as if the Cavs may have finally struck a nerve within the team and have the opportunity to pounce on that.

It wasn't just Dononvan Mitchell that helped this team to a win either, the entire core four had shown out. Evan Mobley was a defensive menace and was two steals shy of a 5x5 statline.

Where to watch the Cavs at Pistons game?

Channel: ESPN

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Injury Report

Pistons: Kevin Huerter is questionable. Caris LeVert is questionable. Duncan Robinson is questionable.

Cavs: No Reported Injuries

Potential Starting Lineups

Pistons

Cade Cunningham

Ausar Thompson

Duncan Robinson

Tobias Harris

Jalen Duren

Cavs

James Harden

Donovan Mitchell

Jaylon Tyson

Evan Mobley

Jarrett Allen

Cavaliers at Pistons predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Pistons -3.5

O/U: 212.5

Best Bet: Donovan Mitchell over 30 PTS. +148.

Cavaliers 117, Pistons 110: I am feeling another BIG Donovan Mitchell game. He spoke about his lack of driving to the basket and he fixed that.

Detroit covered the paint heavily in Game 4 and allowed the Cavs a ton of open three point attempts to punish them. They may stop that gameplan immediately after their foul trouble.

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