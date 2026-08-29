Cavs Backcourt Is Preparing To Take the Next Step in 2026-27

The Cleveland Cavaliers' All-Star backcourt will play a big role in the team's success, and during the offseason they both agreed to new deals.

Donovan Mitchell signed a four-year extension, and after that move was made, Cleveland took its time before adding another player. Eventually, the franchise brought in Peyton Watson, and James Harden agreed to a deal shortly after.

Harden is one of Cleveland's newer additions, as the team acquired him during the trade deadline. The Cavs gave up Darius Garland and a draft pick, and Harden went on to play 26 regular-season games with his new team.

Since the deal, Harden and Mitchell have tried to find their rhythm and lead their team to success. They had strong performances during that time, and in Mitchell's case, he played at a high level before the trade.

The seven-time All-Star had his season high against the Washington Wizards, as he had 48 points. He had an efficient performance, as he shot 54.8 percent from the field and 53.3 percent from 3-point range. The Cavs won that game, and it was one of two games added to their schedule after being eliminated from the NBA Cup. Mitchell made a statement, and he carried that momentum throughout the rest of the season.

In his 26 games with the Cavaliers, Harden had a big game against the Chicago Bulls. He had 36 points, and he nearly had a triple-double in the process. He had nine assists and seven rebounds in that game, and the Cavs came away with a 115-110 victory. That was a significant win, as Mitchell was out with a bruised left eye.

Harden had a great performance, and the other starters followed suit. Evan Mobley had a double-double of 26 points and 14 rebounds, and Jaylon Tyson and Sam Merrill chipped in as well. Four starters scored in double figures in that game, and while Dean Wade did not score, he had seven rebounds. The 2018 MVP was fitting in with his new teammates, and in the end, he helped the Cavaliers reach the Eastern Conference Finals.

The 37-year-old guard is still going strong, and he is fighting for a championship. The 36-point outing against the Bulls was his best in a Cavs uniform, and in his games with the Los Angeles Clippers, he had a 55-point game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Cavs Backcourt Gearing Up For Next Steps

Both Harden and Mitchell have years of playoff experience, but neither of them has won a championship. The Eastern Conference improved over the offseason, and now, the two guards have more obstacles in front of them. However, if they are playing at a high level and players like Mobley and Watson are contributing, the Cavaliers are still in the mix.

A championship is within reach, and if Harden and Mitchell have strong performances, they can reach their goal.