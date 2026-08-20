Cleveland Cavaliers Re-Sign James Harden to New Multi-Year Contract

After finally getting a trade for Peyton Watson finalized yesterday, there was only one major move left for the front office to make.

James Harden had waited patiently and was helping Cleveland in making up the money for some trades or to bring in new players and the Cavs did just that, now Harden gets his deal with a 3-year $97 million contract.

This deal also comes with a player option for the third year and a trade kicker. Harden turns 37 next week and just got a $90 million contract, making him the second player over 37 to get a contract of that size, only to LeBron James.

At $511 million, he becomes the fourth NBA player to reach $500 million in career earnings alongside LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry.

The 11 time All-Star, eight time All-NBA, and 2018 MVP extends his stay in Cleveland after arriving in a trade with the Clippers last season in a swap for Darius Garland.

What This Means For Cleveland

With Harden now re-signed, the starting lineup seems to be set with the addition of Watson. Donovan Mitchell will pair up with Harden in the back court with the same frontcourt of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

His relationship with Koby Altman and the front office looks to be good as he was willing to take less money and wait on the deal to help improve the team as Cleveland was falling down to the list in the Eastern Conference as everybody around them was getting better and better.

This was likely one of the teams very last moves before the start of the season and now the team looks like they can certainly compete with the likes of New York and Philly.

Harden's Role With the Team

He does not have to be in that 2018 MVP form, in fact he likely never will, but if he can go out and make plays for Donovan MItchell and lessen his workload, then everything gets easier.

Mitchell was tired at the end of the season, everybody could see it. Trading for Harden was meant to lessen the offensive work on Mitchell to allow him to work more off the ball and get open rather than dribbling up the court every play.

However, James really needs to work on his relationship with his teammates. So many instances of bad turnovers due to poor communication. If the team has worked on that this offseason then things could run so much smoother.

Peyton Watson being added also means Harden might not get stuck on a number one player on defense as we saw how that went in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The NBA season for the Cavs begins October 22nd when they head to Philadelphia to take on the new look 76ers with LeBron James and Jaylen Brown.