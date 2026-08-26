Three James Harden Moments From Last Year With the Cavs That Stand Out

From the day he was first acquired from the Clippers, James Harden made waves in Cleveland. It was no surprise that the team started winning games immediately and found themselves in the Eastern Conference Finals. This is one of the best playmakers in the modern game, after all.

As Harden celebrates his 37th birthday today, on August 26, it’s a great time to look back on some of the key moments of last season. Here are three of the top moments from his opening (half) campaign in The Land!

Celebrating with Travis Scott After Kings Win

February 7, 2026 is a memorable day for Cavs fans. This marked the team debut of James Harden and showed what the squad could be the rest of the way. They had already started playing solid ball, and this was also the quick homecoming game for both Keon Ellis and Dennis Schröder.

After starting a bit slow in the scoring department, Harden absolutely went off in the fourth quarter. He ended up scoring 15 of his 23 points in the final frame without missing a single shot or free-throw. Donovan Mitchell picked up the scoring load on every other possession, dropping 17 of his own. The duo had their first W together.

When Travis Scott crashed the post-game presser in SAC after James Harden's debut!



(And @SerenaWinters showed all-time grip strength in keeping the mic in her grasp) https://t.co/CgtP1Eo4N2 pic.twitter.com/LdyHC8hlET — Across The Cavs (@AcrossCavs) August 26, 2026

As the guard pair was being interviewed, rapper Travis Scott came and hi-jacked things. He has ties with Harden from his days in Houston, as the two have remained close. It came out of nowhere truly, and was one of the “moments” of the entire season. Serena Winters’ grip strength proved unmatched during the encounter.

Delivering Against Detroit, Part One

The second-round series that Cleveland played with Detroit was highly competitive. Down 0-2 after dropping two on the road, things seemed dire. But the Cavs continued to stay in the fight, and propelled by James Harden’s clutch play in Game 3, they started to get it right.

With 1:51 to go and the lead over the Pistons down to just two points, Harden started to do his thing. He had scored on back-to-back possessions to give them breathing room, only for Cade Cunningham to answer each time. With the score 110-109 and under 30 seconds left, the Beard hit a highly contested three to push the lead back to four points. The defense carried them the rest of the way.

James Harden 19 PTS, 7 AST, 8/14 FG, 3/7 3FG, 65.8% TS vs Pistons (Game 3) https://t.co/AGxnO4hIji pic.twitter.com/NiGYNZSiLO — Cleveland Performances (@CLEPerform) May 10, 2026

Harden saved the season on this day and was celebrated accordingly in the post-game.

Delivering Against Detroit, Part Two

James Harden turned the ball over way too many times in the postseason and nobody is going to disagree with that. Playing with a thumb injury though will do that. It didn’t hold him back from being the hero in Game 3, nor Game 5, when he showed up again in an overtime victory.

Though he shot just 8-21 and turned it over six times, Harden did finish with 30 points (17 after halftime), eight rebounds, six assists, and three blocks. Cleveland would not have won this game over the Pistons on the road without him. This also came after the home team had been 4-0 in the series.

James Harden 30 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST, 4/8 3FG, 11/14 FT vs Pistons (Game 5) https://t.co/Sd6T1x9Maz pic.twitter.com/Odk1wu5qkw — Cleveland Performances (@CLEPerform) May 14, 2026

The Beard dished out three key assists in the fourth quarter and a 117-113 OT victory pushed them to a 3-2 series edge.

Happy Birthday James!

Year two of James Harden in Cleveland will be exciting. This is a player who loved his time here and waited patiently for them to make other moves before taking his money. As he celebrates his 37th birthday, let’s celebrate the choice he made to stick around.

Cavs fans, get ready. Beard season… loading.