Cavs Star Guard James Harden Arrested Saturday Morning

James Harden has had a rollercoaster ride over the last two months, and he went down an even further hill over the weekend.

James Harden was arrested early Saturday morning

TMZ reported that Harden was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with the unlawful carrying of weapons.

"The arrest went down in Texas ... and according to authorities, he was caught with a handgun in his vehicle," TMZ Staff wrote. "It was allegedly in plain sight and not being carried in a holster. His charge is a misdemeanor."

TMZ also noted that Harden was released on bond, and he has a court date scheduled for June 22.

"His bond terms ban him from posessing any firearms, ammunition, or other weapons, and from using, possessing, or consuming any alcohol, controlled substance, dangerous drug, or marijuana unless prescribed by a doc. And, he must submit to random urinalysis," TMZ also added.

Harden came to the Cavs this winter

The Cavs traded Darius Garland and a future second-round pick to the Clippers for Harden in February. He helped them advance past the Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons in the first two rounds, but was a major reason the Knicks swept them in the Eastern Conference finals.

Harden averaged 19.2 points, 5.5 assists and 4.7 turnovers in 18 playoff games this season. He is also entering a critical offseason.

The 36-year-old guard has a $42 million player option for the 2026-27 season. He may opt out to become a free agent, but is likely to re-sign with the Cavs if he does.

"No matter how this playoff run unfolds, Harden, who has been inconsistent in the postseason again, will likely be coming back to Cleveland this summer on a multiyear deal," ESPN's Brian Windhorst wrote on May 17.

The Cavs will aim to re-sign Harden at a lower salary for the upcoming season. Being in the second salary apron limits their moves, so getting Harden to reduce his salary for 2026-27 could help them escape this restriction. Harden will take less money next season, but he will be able to make up for it, since the Cavs will most likely sign him to a two-year extension.

With Harden facing a legal issue, the Cavs may wait to see how it unfolds before agreeing to an extension. However, they need to understand their salary situation quickly, as the free-agent window opens on June 30, and the case may not be resolved by then.