New York Knicks NBA Finals Dominance Should Make Cavs Fans Feel Better

The Cleveland Cavaliers analytically played well against the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals if you were to ask head coach Kenny Atkinson.

In reality, they got swept by what some analysts and fans are saying is one of the best playoff runs in NBA history.

Right now, the New York Knicks are playing some of the best basketball ever offensively. They are scoring with ease and just had the second largest comeback in NBA Playoff history in Game 4 against the San Antonio Spurs.

A record once held by the Cleveland Cavaliers only a few weeks ago.

Teams seem to really be underestimating this Knicks team. If you think about what they did before they faced off with the Cavs and Spurs, tey blew out the Atlanta Hawks in a Game 7 by 51 points.

Comparing Victor Wembanyama and Donovan Mitchell

One of the bigger issues is the star player not playing at his best.

Donovan Mitchell, despite being Cleveland's best player in the series, still felt like he was not taking the shots he should be and lacked aggression at the basket.

You can compare this to Victor Wembanyama, who has not been the MVP player that some thought he was this season. He has had good games, but also ones where he has lacked what is needed to pull out a win.

De’Aaron Fox and James Harden

Wemby was not the only issue the team has had. De’Aaron Fox made a bad decision in Game 4 that cost the Spurs the win. All he had to do was hold on to the ball in those final seconds and San Antonio would likely be walking away in a 2-2 series.

Compare this to James Harden in Game 1 of the ECF. When Cleveland was up 22, Jalen Brunson continuously attacked Harden and that fueled their comeback. It was not the same issue that cost both teams, but two veteran point guards costing their team in big moments.

Why Cleveland can relax a little

The biggest reason is that most blamed Cleveland being swept on their age and playing slow basketball. Well, now the Knicks are playing a young fast paced NBA team and are still beating them at their best.

New York also succeeded in their defensive assignments and coaching. Mike Brown has outcoached both Atkinson and Mitch Johnson in their respective matchups and have figured out exactly how to stop their stars.

Cleveland and San Antonio both had monumental collapses in easily winnable games. That Game 1 destroyed the Cavs, if Game 4 is anything to go off of, the New York Knicks could be looking at their first NBA Championship in 53 years on Saturday.