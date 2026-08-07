Multiple players are on the Cleveland Cavaliers radar this offseason as they look to really upgrade their small forward position in free agency.

At the start of the summer, Jonathan Kuminga was at the top of the list when it came to a replacement for LeBron James not signing with the Cavs. With other players now on the Cavs radar, is Kuminga a second thought?

Kuminga is Still a Positive

He may have moved down Cleveland’s priority list of potential acquisitions, but he is still a player that can make an impact for the Cavs.

His name may not bring star power or any big TV games, but his role within the team would be significant. What exactly does he bring to the team may be your next question.

Well, Kuminga is about to turn 24 years old which would make him one of the younger players on the Cavs roster, but his experience in the NBA outweighs his age as he just played his fifth NBA season.

In those five years, he is averaging 12.5 points per game and has an NBA championship from his time with the Warriors in 2022. Before his trade to Atlanta last season he was putting up nearly 16 points a game for Golden State.

The role diminished in Atlanta offensively, but he became one of the team's leading defenders with his versatility to guard any position on the court.

When Atlanta was up on New York, a lot of praise came Kuminga’s way for his defense on Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart while he was also playing entire quarters of games.

Cleveland desperately needs somebody who can guard a number one guy that is not a big. Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen can shut down a team’s top big, but Donovan Mitchell and James Harden defensively need help that Kuminga can provide.

Why Kuminga over Watson?



Both of these guys right now have a big asking price. Multiple teams are looking at both of these players so Atlanta is of course going to ask for some major assets in a sign-and-trade from contending teams.

That is why Kuminga is still a good option if Peyton Watson goes elsewhere. Watson may have required Cleveland giving up potentially even more than they would for Kuminga. Atlanta is willing to help a team out, but they want something in return.

In return to the Hawks would be where they could trade Max Strus, Dennis Schroder, or Sam Merrill along with some minor draft capitol that Cleveland has.

There is a small chance that a trade is not needed for the Cavs to pick up Kuminga, but at this current point his asking price is out of reach for the Cavs to sign him straight up. It would take some convincing to get him down.

A decision needs to be made soon before they lose out on both of these young two way wings.