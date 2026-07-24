3 Cavs Trade Ideas To Level Playing Field in Improved Eastern Conference

LeBron James will be joining the Philadelphia 76ers for the upcoming season. Cleveland was in the running up until the end as he chose a team who really went all out on getting him to sign.

So, now what. What do the Cavs do now that their number one option has chosen a different landing spot. Well, they have a few different trades they could make to compete with Philly.

One of the first moves that the team still should make is getting the Dennis Schroder money off the books.

Moving on from Schroder is involved in most of these trades. It is known that Cleveland is looking to get rid of his contract and trading for these players would mean they do move on from his money.

Jonathan Kuminga

Kuminga has been said to be Cleveland's backup option had they not been able to bring James back.

If they still feel this way, it would likely be a major sign-and-trade involved to bring him in. Currently, Atlanta has too many players and are in a luxury tax problem after their big offseason.

To get Kuminga, who wants around a $15-20 million contract, trading away Schroder would be ideal. You could make it a three team deal with the Hornets and Hawks to drop the $14.8 Schroder brings and likely give up a player like Max Strus or Sam Merrill who have other big contracts.

Dillon Brooks

In reaction to Bron moving on, making a trade for a massive defensive wing could be exactly the right choice. Likely moving on from Schroder and Max Strus or Sam Merrill could make this move happen.

Dillon Brooks could make things crazy. He is a problem for some offenses to handle. Brooks causes issues for star players, LeBron included. A defensive wing who can score when needed feels like just the move the Cavs could make.

He could also bring that aggression that it feels like the Cavs are lacking on defense and just in general. Getting a guy that can guard the other team's best guard leaves Evan Mobley to become a primary big man defender.

Anthony Davis

It does not seem likely that the Wizards give him up, as they have been offered major deals from teams that wanted LeBron, but now that he has signed it could be easier.

A potential massive trade of Anthony Davis being brought in would be a risky one. Davis is an injury prone big, but also at his best is an All-NBA player.

Cleveland’s front office is clearly not afraid of getting older players. Moving on from fan favorite Jarrett Allen would be a tough decision, but one that could make Evan Mobley’s role on the team change completely.

With how long LeBron’s decision took. It does make things harder for the Cavs to make any major moves but it is still possible to come into the season with some new impact players.