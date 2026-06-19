Cleveland Cavaliers Shouldn’t Rush To Extend These 2 Players This Offseason

The NBA offseason is now about a week old, with the New York Knicks celebrating their title in the streets today. The NBA Draft is also under a week away, as it starts on Tuesday, June 23rd, and free agency will start at the end of June also.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have some tough decisions on who to keep around heading into next season, as they have a couple of unrestricted free agents like Dean Wade and Keon Ellis. There are also a couple of Cavs who are eligible for contract extensions this offseason, but they should not take care of them this offseason.

Donovan Mitchell is one whom many will point out as a contract the Cavs should get done this offseason, and they may be right. Mitchell is still under contract for next season, but his price will just rise after next year. Here are two players that Cleveland should not run to the bank to re-sign.

Max Strus

I said Strus is most likely to get an extension among the qualified group of players, but that doesn't mean it is set in stone. Strus has shown how much of a knock-down shooter on offense, and on defense, he shows the effort and grit that you ask for each minute.

The factor to remember is that Strus is under contract for next season at a good price of $16.6 million per year, something that Wade or Ellis is not. Strus missed most of the season last year with a Jones Fracture (a broken bone connecting the pinkie toe to the base of the foot) in his left foot in August of 2025.

It’s not clear what the number would be for Strus if Cleveland chose to wait until the 2027 offseason, but they might wanna see how the starting lineup shakes out after just 20 games played together.

Craig Porter Jr.

The ability is not the question for Porter, as we’ve seen him bring a spark off the bench in the past. It’s about playing time and money.

Porter has a club option for next year at $2.4 million, which the Cavaliers will more than likely accept. His extension, which he is eligible for this offseason, is valued at $92 million over four years. At this point in time, Porter has not shown that he is worth that amount of money per year.

The other concern is where does he fit in the playoff lineup? He played just 16 minutes total in the East Finals and Semifinals, with Dennis Schröder taking away most of his minutes. With Schroder still on contract for the next two seasons at around $15 million a year, the Porter extension is extremely unlikely.