How Koby Altman Can Earn A+ Grade for the Cavaliers This Offseason

Cleveland Cavaliers’ president of basketball operations Koby Altman has made it clear that there won’t be a rebuild for next season’s team, but changes will be made.

After tasting their first conference finals in eight years, the Cavs will be eager to do one better ahead of the 2026-27 campaign, and Altman has the pieces available to him to achieve just that.

It isn’t a rebuild; it’s a retool.

To really get the best out of this Cavs side in the offseason and for the team to compete for the NBA crown, Altman will need to focus on these key factors.

Solidify Donovan Mitchell’s future

It’s undoubtedly the Cavs’ top priority this offseason. Securing a long-term contract with its star player, Donovan Mitchell and preventing him from entering free agency is key to Cleveland’s success.

What’s uplifting is that Mitchell and the Cavaliers are in a strong position, and he has shown no signs of wanting to leave the team.

It is expected that Mitchell, who still has a year left on his contract, will wait to sign a new deal, which could make some Cavs fans sweat, given what happened to LeBron James in his early years, but Mitchell is aiming for the best possible deal for him, which is a maximum contract.

If Altman can lock him up quicker, though, then there will be no need for those Cleveland fans to sweat.

Lift the second apron curse

Another huge priority on Altman’s table. The Cavaliers finished last season with one of the loftiest rosters in recent NBA memory, which significantly hampers them.

Being in the second apron of the luxury tax, the Cavs are very limited in their ability to aggregate salaries for trades and with the team virtually unable to do damage in the draft for the next few seasons, they will need to save some money.

One key would be to convince James Harden to decline his player option and sign a cheaper deal that suits Cleveland. Trading guard Dennis Schroder for future picks would also benefit Altman.

Keep Evan Mobley on board

A key piece of Cleveland’s future, the 24-year-old Evan Mobley is still a little rough around the edges, but a talent the Cavs need on their roster.

Keeping him happy will be key as his contract runs through to the 2029-30 season. Improving his offensive ability and having coach Kenny Atkinson get his team to work on his jump shot will make him a strong force within the roster.

There were large patches of the season where Mobley and Mitchell complemented each other flawlessly, and there are signs that he is ready to take the baton for the Cavs if Mitchell is out injured or if he decides to take his talents elsewhere.

If that does happen, then Mobley will be in line to lead Cleveland.