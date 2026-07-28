Cleveland Cavaliers Win Multiple Awards From the NBA

Cleveland fans are in a tough place right now, with LeBron James opting to not return to the team for what could potentially be his final NBA season.

Despite that unfortunate news, the Cavaliers are still considered one of the best franchises according to the league as they won the NBA Premium Experience Award for their new luxury hosptitality area in Rocket Arena and the Partnership of the Year Award for their open house they ran with Redfin.

NBA Premium Experience Award

HIPP, a new luxury service for 100 people who are premium investors with the team. An entire restaurant in of itself with professional chefs and a speakeasy environment with a personalized experience for all of their members.

This new exclusive club honors Cleveland's 1907 Hippodrome Theater which was at the time the second largest theater stage in the world.

Rock Entertainment Group, who are a parent company of the Cavs built this as an exclusive space for the most important members of the team's investment group. With members being people who pay around five figures to be a part of it and invest at least $100,000 into the team. Making it possible for the Cavaliers to grow into a lifestyle brand and move beyond just sports entertainment.

Ultimately making the team more money to build the community around Cleveland and the team.

NBA Team Partnership of the Year Award

A more community focused achievement won the team this award after they partnered with real-estate company Redfin for a mock “open house” where all fans could come in and “tour” the arena as if they were going to buy it, allowing them to see the entire arena without having to buy a game ticket.

They also hosted a massive team garage sale to fit this new home theme as they sold discounted memorabilia and autographed merchandise.

Redfin helped by also allowing fans not in Cleveland to browse the arena online and learn about the team's history.

The event made over $61,000 that was then donated towards the Cavaliers Community Foundation to support youth development in Northeast Ohio.

When a team treats the fans like a family it shows out in the arena on gameday. Fans don't just feel like consumers buying tickets to games, they feel like they are a part of this team.

These kinds of opportunities that they have allowed this past season is also going to get them major perks when the WNBA welcomes a team to Cleveland in 2028. They will be introduced to hardcore fans as they sold over 9,000 season tickets before even starting.

It has come through in the eyes of the team's superstar Donovan Mitchell, who this offseason signed a long term extension with the team that saved them nearly $80 million. When resigning with the team, Mitchell said Cleveland feels like home and that they have the best fans in the world.